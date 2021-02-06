SOUTH BEND — Steven D. Wirkkala, 21, of Rosburg, was arrested at Naselle Youth Camp on Jan. 24 after being charged with commercial sex abuse unrelated to his employment. He appeared for his arraignment hearing on Jan. 29 and was represented by attorney David Hatch.
According to court documents, Wirkkala was engaged in inappropriate behavior with a 12-year-old south Pacific County female on the popular social media platform Snapchat. The documents allege Wirkkala was sending the victim vulgar messages, including pictures of his genitalia.
The Long Beach Police Department opened the original investigation and found that Wirkkala had sent the victim messages on Snapchat around Nov. 4, 2020, and a few weeks prior. The case was then handed over to the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and was assigned to Deputy Logan Macomber due to Wirkkala living outside the city limits of Long Beach.
During the investigation, it was learned that Wirkkala was selling the victim vaping supplies, which eventually led to him adding the victim to his contacts on Snapchat. The messages he sent the victim allegedly included not only pictures of his genitalia but also involved him offering the victim vaping supplies in exchange for sexual acts.
Photos of the messages were provided to Macomber and not only showed the original messages but also Wirkkala's face and him allegedly grabbing his genitals. The photos also allegedly had messages tagged to them, referencing a desire to perform sexual acts with the victim.
Along with the assistance of professionals from Crisis Support Network, Macomber completed a forensic interview with the victim in December 2020. During the interview, the victim confirmed the information provided during the investigation and alleged that Wirkkala was also having inappropriate contact with one of the victim's friends.
"After further communications, I learned that Wirkkala works at the [NYC]," Macomber stated in his report. "On [Jan. 24] at approximately 12:26 p.m. I arrived at the [NYC and contacted [Wirkkala]. I informed [Wirkkala] that he was under arrest for commercial sexual abuse of a minor."
During a preliminary hearing on Jan.25, Wirkkala's bail was set at $100,000 due to the nature of the crime. He appeared for his arraignment on Jan. 29 and entered a plea of not guilty. His attorney, Hatch, additionally requested that his client's bail be reduced.
However, the prosecution, headed by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Munger, requested that the bail amount remain unchanged, and if he was released, he be subject to an electronic home monitor.
Judge Don Richter decided to reduce the bail to $50,000 and denied additional stipulations, stating he felt "bail was sufficient." Wirkkala was subsequently bailed out of jail over the weekend.
"The allegation against him doesn't appear to be related directly to his work," Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam stated. "However, obviously, we are concerned about the nature of his work, but that's about all I can say."
The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was not thrilled to have to comment about another ex-employee within the same week, referring to the previous arrest of Michael E. Nolan, who is facing several sex crime felony charges that are alleged to have been committed on the job.
"Mr. Wirkkala was arrested just outside of the Naselle grounds while arriving at work, and the alleged incident occurred before his employment with us, which began approximately six months ago," DCFY Media Relations Officer Debra Johnson said. "Mr. Wirkkala was an on-call staff and was released from his employment."
She continued, "DCYF has zero-tolerance for this type of behavior in staff. If true, incidents like these are inexcusable and are not tolerated. We train and share information with staff and youth on how to spot and report misconduct. We conduct a national fingerprint check on all new staff and every five years. DCYF takes all allegations of staff misconduct with youth very seriously. DCYF has worked diligently to create a culture where staff understand the standard of conduct and are expected to report questionable behavior."
According to the court documents, the alleged crimes began sometime in October 2020, approximately four months ago. The same documents allege Wirkkala was arrested while working, not when he arrived at work.
He will make his next court appearance for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 26, and his trial is tentatively set for March 22-23.
Under state law, commercial sex abuse of a minor consists of providing anything of value to a minor in exchange for sexual conduct. It is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. Conviction means registering as a sex offender for at least 15 years, probation following the prison sentence, and participation in a sex offender treatment program.
