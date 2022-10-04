OLYMPIA — News is expected sometime Wednesday, Oct. 5 about whether the next set of razor clam digs can proceed on the peninsula starting Saturday.
Personnel from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife gathered clam samples here at 2 a.m. Oct. 4 and are awaiting laboratory results to see whether the level of the marine toxin domoic acid is within safe limits and not showing signs of a potential spike.
The most recent tests, on Sept. 25, found 6 parts per million of domoic in local clams, well below the 20 ppm threshold. However, clamming remains on pause just across the Columbia in Clatsop County, Oregon due to levels that are too high.
The Chinook Observer and WDFW will announce the latest results as soon as possible. If digging is allowed, these are the previously announced tentative dates, beaches and tides:
Oct. 8, Saturday, 6:21 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 9, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 10, Monday, 7:46 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 11, Tuesday, 8:26 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 12, Wednesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 13, Thursday, 9:46 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 14, Friday, 10:29 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses range from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities.
