Richard L. Hurley, 59, of Raymond, was found guilty on Oct. 29, 2020, of felonies including first-degree child molestation.
One of the victims recounted the crimes and told investigators that Hurley touched them inappropriately and committed rape. At the time, Hurley was already under investigation for child neglect.
According to court records, the children, then ages 3 and 5, were removed by Child Protective Services after the criminal allegations came to light. They exhibited signs of severe trauma.
Hurley’s guilty verdict was a slam-dunk win for then-prosecutor Ben Haslam, who has since moved on to work at the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Superior Court Judge Don Richter sentenced Hurley to 160 months in prison, per victim, for a combined 320 consecutive months.
Any possible chance of release for Hurley will be determined by the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, which will evaluate whether he’s been rehabilitated, is remorseful and safe for the community. This may equate to a life sentence.
Although the verdict was a win for Pacific County, it was expected that Hurley would appeal. He filed that appeal on Jan. 8, 2021. The Court of Appeals responded with a formal decision on March 8, 2023, stating that the court had upheld the original verdict and sentence.
Hurley will be in his 80s before he is eligible for parole. Upon any release, he will be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.
