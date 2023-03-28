Mickey Pine testifies

At his 2021 trial Mickey Pine explained an alternative theory about how a fatal crash happened. On appeal, his conviction looks shaky.

 JEFF CLEMENS

MENLO — The appellate case challenging the conviction of Mickey S. Pine, 42, of Adna, is on course for a decision whether he will be acquitted or provided with a new trial. The Washington State Court of Appeals Division II will delve into the case May 5.

Pine was found guilty after a four-day trial in the Pacific County Superior Court that ended on Oct. 1, 2021, of vehicular homicide for the death of Shawn D. Clearwater, 49, on State Route 6 outside of Menlo. Pine’s 2017 Toyota Tacoma allegedly veered into the westbound lane where Clearwater was traveling, striking his 1995 Mercury Cougar head-on.

