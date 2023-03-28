MENLO — The appellate case challenging the conviction of Mickey S. Pine, 42, of Adna, is on course for a decision whether he will be acquitted or provided with a new trial. The Washington State Court of Appeals Division II will delve into the case May 5.
Pine was found guilty after a four-day trial in the Pacific County Superior Court that ended on Oct. 1, 2021, of vehicular homicide for the death of Shawn D. Clearwater, 49, on State Route 6 outside of Menlo. Pine’s 2017 Toyota Tacoma allegedly veered into the westbound lane where Clearwater was traveling, striking his 1995 Mercury Cougar head-on.
Following the collision, witnesses discovered Clearwater inside his vehicle with extensive injuries, including an almost severed left arm. It took responders from multiple agencies 40 minutes to extricate Clearwater from the vehicle. He eventually died from his injuries in a Raymond Fire Department ambulance.
LifeFlight arrived on the scene to transport Clearwater but was never able to prepare him for flight because his condition deteriorated too quickly. An autopsy wasn’t completed following his death, but blood was drawn and showed an elevated amount of methamphetamine.
According to court records and trial testimony, Pine’s blood was also drawn hours after the collision, and he was deemed to have had an approximate blood alcohol content of 0.102%, above the legal limit of 0.08%. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab came to the conclusion using a complex mathematical formula taking into account Pine’s weight, the hours since a last drink, and alcohol consumed.
However, recalled test tubes that had the potential to distort BAC were used for Pine’s sample, resulting in questions about accuracy. Pine’s attorney at the time, Pam Nogueira, motioned to suppress the findings, but Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter allowed the evidence to be presented to the jury.
Likewise, several emergency responders testified Pine did not show signs of intoxication. One witness, RFD Paramedic Jon Gerow, evaluated Pine at the scene and testified under oath that he did not suspect Pine was intoxicated.
The most peculiar part of Pine’s guilty verdict is that the jury did not find him guilty of any of the special verdict questions necessary for the conviction to stand. They did not unanimously conclude he was intoxicated, did not unanimously believe he was driving recklessly, and all thought he was not driving with disregard for the safety of others.
Pine’s new attorney John Henry Brown, has been in a back-and-forth exchange with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office through the appellate court. He argued in a 54-page brief that the case and trial were riddled with errors by the defense, the prosecution and judge.
Brown challenged the admission of Pine’s blood alcohol because it was taken in the recalled test tube. Brown also said the burden of proof was inappropriately shifted to Pine and that prosecutors committed misconduct by challenging Pine’s right to remain silent. Testimony from a Washington State Patrol trooper who was present while Pine was evaluated at the hospital should have been inadmissible, Brown said.
After months of delays and sanctions, Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Kraig Newman responded to the defense brief on Nov. 28, 2022. He argued that Pine was adequately defended, the prosecution did not commit misconduct, Richter did not overstep his discretion, and that challenged testimony was properly admitted.
Newman’s points were short. He argued that a jury should have had a preconceived notion of the right to remain silent, and that the testimony from the trooper about Pine’s hospital evaluation was appropriate because it was coming from a trooper trained to identify markers of impairment.
The back-and-forth arguments about case law and differing opinions are standard practice in appeals cases. The state’s brief inspired a rebuttal from Brown in another brief on Jan. 10, in which he reiterated similar points to his previous brief.
“The State has thus failed to rebut Mr. Pine’s assignments of error, and Mr. Pine’s conviction should be reversed,” Brown stated.
After the appellate court reviews written arguments on May 25, Pine’s fate could be quickly decided. The court can order a new trial, acquit Pine, or uphold his conviction and send him to prison. Pine is free pending the outcome of his appeal.
If Pine’s conviction is upheld, he has already been sentenced to 78 months in prison, about 6.5 years behind bars.
