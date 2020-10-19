NASELLE — The Appelo Archives Center, a treasure trove of local folklore and history, is hosting its annual harvest auction this month. But because of the covid-19 restrictions, it is changing the format.
The event will run Thursday Oct. 22 to Oct. 31 with online bidding and the prospect of winners coming away with local art, items and dining. Some items may be shipped; others must be collected.
“In order to comply with safety procedures, we are changing the event from a social gathering in person to an individual experience online,” said director Annika Kay. “It is our largest fundraising event of the year, and in light of such we really needed to make sure this still happened this year.”
Auction items will be available for in-person viewing at the archives at 1056 State Route 4 in Naselle between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment.
Bidding will be at www.BiddingOwl.com/AppeloArchivesCenter
Donors include the Don Nisbett Gallery, Fort George Brewery, the Old Fish Trap, Bridgewater Bistro, Joe’s Vintage, Time Enough Books, Willapa Brewery, Crown Alley Irish Pub, Holly McHone Jewelers, Finn Ware, Walmart and L&D Race Tech, Inc.
For more information, email info@appeloarchives.org
The Archives Center was opened in 2005. Founder Carlton Appelo envisioned the center as a place to share the rich history of the Naselle-Grays River Valley. It facilitates genealogical research and Scandinavian studies, with an emphasis on Finnish-American heritage.
For information on the Archives, log on to www.appeloarchives.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.