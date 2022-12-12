The small north county town of Lebam was the center of a tense incident after Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a man on Dec. 1 after his daughter called 911 to report her dad “was going off the deep end.”

Michael Bragg, 37, of Lebam, was arrested by deputies and transported to the Pacific County Jail for one count of second-degree assault strangulation. The incident unfolded around 4:29 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.