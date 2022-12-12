The small north county town of Lebam was the center of a tense incident after Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a man on Dec. 1 after his daughter called 911 to report her dad “was going off the deep end.”
Michael Bragg, 37, of Lebam, was arrested by deputies and transported to the Pacific County Jail for one count of second-degree assault strangulation. The incident unfolded around 4:29 a.m.
According to court records, Bragg’s daughter called 911 from a bedroom and informed dispatchers that her dad was fighting with her mom. A deputy responded to the scene and performed surveillance while awaiting additional units.
In the deputy’s report, they state that as they arrived on the scene, the house appeared “dark and displayed no movement.” A male was also observed leaving the residence and starting a truck in the driveway.
Court records allege that officers made contact at the front door of the residence, and Bragg answered, asking why they were there. Bragg and his wife were separated and questioned about what had occurred.
Bragg’s wife told deputies that she was awakened by Bragg bringing a dog inside around 1:30 a.m. and questioned him why he was still awake. The two allegedly began arguing, and Bragg “stood over her and choked her by grabbing her neck.” She added that “he walked her into the living room by her neck and threw her on the living room floor.”
Deputies stated in the probable cause affidavit for Bragg’s arrest that his wife had discomfort from being thrown to the ground and had trouble swallowing spit. However, she declined an ambulance.
According to Bragg’s wife, he had been out of work for quite some time, and it had “strained” their relationship. She added that it wasn’t the first time he abused her.
Bragg was transported to the Pacific County Jail and was formally arraigned on Dec. 2 for one count of second-degree assault strangulation. He posted $20,000 on Dec. 7 and had the option to stay with a friend in Lebam as long as he remained 1,000 feet away from his wife’s residence.
Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford informed the court on Dec. 2 that Bragg’s wife had called the office multiple times about Bragg and voiced her fear of him being released. Bragg will be back in court on Dec. 16 for a trial-setting hearing.
