OCEAN PARK — An Ocean Park woman lived through a nightmare encounter on Jan. 8 at about 1:59 p.m. when her husband allegedly drew a firearm and said he would kill her. The incident unfolded after the woman confronted her husband about him talking to another woman.
According to court records, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and learned from the woman that she had caught her husband texting another woman. When she confronted him about it, she said he went and retrieved a pistol and threatened to kill her.
“She instinctively grabbed the arm [of her husband] that was holding the pistol in and pressed it up against the wall,” the responding deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
The woman alleged that she saw his finger moving for the pistol’s trigger and bolted out the door to a neighbor’s house to call 911. She told the deputy that she “thought for sure” he would shoot her in the black.
The husband, identified as Wayne P. Siders, 65, of Ocean Park, was located at a trailer near where the officer found the alleged victim on the 25000 Block of R Street. The responding deputy reportedly positioned his response vehicle as cover and began calling the man out of the trailer over a public announcement speaker.
According to court records, the deputy attempted to talk the man out several times, and the man eventually exited onto a wooden porch with a pistol in his hand.
“I gave Wayne several loud verbal commands to drop the weapon,” the deputy stated in the probable cause affidavit. “Wayne did not comply with my commands. Several times Wayne raised the firearm [and] pointed it towards the sky.”
“I gave Wayne one last command to drop the weapon. Wayne paused for a brief moment and, with the weapon in his hand, stated something along the lines of ‘I would be better off if you just shot me.’ Wayne then threw the pistol in front of him onto the porch.”
Siders was arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail and faces second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and displaying a firearm. He made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Jan. 9, where Judge Donald J. Richter set his bail at $50,000.
