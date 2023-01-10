OCEAN PARK — An Ocean Park woman lived through a nightmare encounter on Jan. 8 at about 1:59 p.m. when her husband allegedly drew a firearm and said he would kill her. The incident unfolded after the woman confronted her husband about him talking to another woman.

According to court records, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and learned from the woman that she had caught her husband texting another woman. When she confronted him about it, she said he went and retrieved a pistol and threatened to kill her.

