SEATTLE — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, team will work through the weekend in response to a Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe's request for assistance to help with the tribe’s ongoing flood risk reduction efforts near Tokeland.
The direct assistance team and equipment arrived Dec. 19 and began 24-hour operations working during low tide cycles.
“The flood team and tribe has made significant progress repairing critical areas,” said Seattle District Emergency Management Branch Chief Doug Weber. “We will continue to work over the weekend to stabilize key areas before next week’s expected king tides.”
A king tide is a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides.
The Seattle District Commander Col. Mark Geraldi declared an emergency Dec. 17 in response to the request. The deployed team is stabilizing 1,800 linear feet of berm. The tribe had been placing riprap along the dune to reduce the threat of breaching prior to the request.
“The quick response by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was awesome,” said Charlene Nelson, chairwoman of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe. “We can already see results from the hard work being done by all and we have faith that the effort will keep our traditional lands and our community safe.”
District officials are monitoring conditions, as heavy rain and storm surge during high tides is forecast to begin Wednesday night putting the region and coastal cities at risk.
Public Law 84-99 enables the Corps to assist state and local authorities in flood fight activities and cost share in the repair of flood protection structures. The purpose is to prevent loss of life and minimize property damage associated with severe weather.
Private citizens seeking assistance should contact their local government offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.