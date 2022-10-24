Kay Parks is proud of her son.
Cody Downs is able to express his creative side through art. His decorated tiles have been sold in galleries on the Long Beach Peninsula.
And now his family has dreamed up a creative way to help others with disabilities enhance their art education. They have asked the Peninsula Arts Association to administer the Cody Downs Scholarship Fund.
It will provide an opportunity to pay for art classes for disabled artiists. The organizers hope military veterans will also apply. There is no age restriction.
Awkward as this sounds, Cody Downs has Down Syndome. His supportive family lives in Vancouver, but often visits the beach.
“Because Cody is able to try different mediums, and explore arts in a multitude of ways, he has been able to fully participate without any requirements to ‘be successful.’” said Parks. “He has been allowed to try and fail, like or dislike, without anyone saying it was or wasn’t a success. It's amazing what you find out when you don't put expectations on a person.”
Vickie Branch, vice president of the arts group, recalled offering Downs’ work, which featured alcohol ink on tiles, when she operated a Peninsula gallery. “He is the sweetest guy,” she said. “His Mom and Dad let him try things, pottery, sewing.”
Dierdre Duewel, corresponding secretary, announced details.
Suggestions of local area activities that can be funded include a painting class at a community college, a clay class at a gallery, time working with clay with an artist, a photography class, one-on-one time with an artist to learn watercolor painting, a class on fiber arts, or a session on printing tiles.
The idea is that the applicant identifies the class — location and cost — and provide the arts group with details.
“Fees will be paid directly to the entity providing the art class or activity,” Duewel noted.
The PAA expects the scholarships would be around $50. The maximum for this year and next will be $150. Artists may apply once a year.
Branch hopes many will take advantage. “We have so many people here, like veterans, and people who have been abused, who can benefit from art. It’s for everybody like that.”
The simple application form may be downloaded from the PAA website at www.beachartist.org and submitted to the PAA board by mail to P.O. Box 321, Ocean Park, WA 98640 or email, with Cody Scholarship in the title field, to penart321@gmail.com.
