Cody Downs

Cody Downs of Vancouver is an artist whose work has been displayed and sold in Long Beach galleries. His family has started a scholarship program to help other disabled people to develop their creative talents. It will be administered by the Peninsula Arts Association.

 Submitted photo

Kay Parks is proud of her son.

Cody Downs is able to express his creative side through art. His decorated tiles have been sold in galleries on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.