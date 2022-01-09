Wreck scene cleared

Motorists were stuck on the Astoria-Megler Bridge for hours after an alleged drunk-driving crash.

 MADELINE KALBACH

An Astoria man was arrested Friday night for drunken driving following a multi-vehicle crash that closed the Astoria Bridge for several hours.

Norbel Lopez Sereno, 36, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Officials say the incident started when a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Sereno crossed into the northbound lane, crashing head-on into another vehicle.

A third vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in the northbound lane, and a semi-truck then crashed into the Camaro, pushing it into another vehicle.

Sereno was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with serious injuries.

Officers found an odor of alcohol and open containers inside the Camaro, officials say.

