SEATTLE — An immigration judge in Seattle must reconsider whether to grant asylum to a Pacific County resident thanks to a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
The Court of Appeals based its ruling on written briefs submitted in September. As the second-highest court in the nation, it seldom agrees to consider cases unless it first determines that significant legal or constitutional issues are at stake.
It is the first good news Mario Alberto Rodriguez Casillas has heard in his case since he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017. He isn’t ready to celebrate yet, but he is a little more optimistic after getting the news, he said. A judge with the Board of Immigration Appeals is expected to rule on Rodriguez’ bid for asylum in 2022.
His immigration attorney, Luis Cortes Romero, said in July that "success, in this case, would be a big win not just for Mario, but for everyone on the peninsula who knows Mario or is in the same position as Mario.”
Rodriguez entered the U.S. legally in 2005 and moved to the Long Beach Peninsula and became a bilingual teaching aide for Ocean Beach School District. He overstayed his visa and ICE detained him in 2017 during a crackdown on Pacific County migrants. Rodriguez applied for asylum because he is a gay man and he could face physical harm if he returns to Mexico, according to arguments he’s made in court.
Pacific County Immigrant Support is a nonprofit organization that helped Rodriguez with the legal costs in his case. The organization was founded during the crackdown by Peninsula resident Ann Reeves, who wanted to give financial and community support to migrants in the area. The organization received a grant this year to help more migrants gain citizenship. As part of that, Rodriguez teaches a weekly citizenship class, Reeves said.
“He’s been worried about getting deported,” Reeves said. “And here he is teaching people how to become citizens.”
Reeves is hopeful the courts will allow Rodriguez to stay in the U.S. The outcomes for the migrants her organization helps appear to be less harsh than when President Donald Trump was in office. However, the covid-19 pandemic caused many hearings to be rescheduled and many people are still in limbo wondering whether they will be forced to relocate, Reeves said.
