DEEP RIVER — Count Deep River’s Bob Miller as one of those rare individuals who lives life to its fullest.
For the last 20 years, Miller has been a member of Wolfpack Motor Sports in Naselle along with his son and founder Glenn Miller and, in more recent years, Greg Queener.
Each of the trio drives what are referred to as “junior monster trucks” built in Glenn’s shop in Naselle.
It was the monster truck finale for the Clark County Fair, and Bob Miller and his teammates didn’t disappoint.
In the competition phase, 83-year-old Bob Miller, driving “Beta,” his Toyota truck powered by a 450-horsepower bored out small block, won both of his races against teammates Glenn Miller and Queener.
During the Wolfpack’s freestyling exhibition, Bob Miller and his truck got some serious air going over jumps. Not to be outdone, Glenn Miller and Queener followed suit with Queener appearing to reach the greatest height of the three. Not long after that, Queener wowed the jam-packed stadium with a jump that ended with the truck on its side.
With one appearance remaining in Salem, the 2019 exhibition season is coming to an end for the Wolfpack.
With a laugh, Bob Miller says he’s not a senior, he’s a recycled teenager. With that attitude, expect to see him and Beta getting airborne at 84 and beyond.
