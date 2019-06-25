SEAVIEW — The names of the people hurt in a three-car accident in Seaview Tuesday have been released by the Washington State Patrol.
Two of the drivers and one passenger were taken by ambulances for examination to the Ocean Beach Hospital after the 2.06 p.m. accident.
The three damaged vehicles blocked traffic at Pacific Highway and 30th Street for well over an hour as rescue crews from Pacific County Fire District No. 1 took time to extricate the injured from their vehicles then clear the road surface of car fragments and glass.
The Washington State Patrol reported that Phillip J. Andreotti, 42, of Ocean Park was driving north when his Jeep Grand Cherokee was in collision with a Ford Edge SUV whose driver had stopped to make a left turn.
The Jeep hit the rear of the SUV and continued into the southbound lane where it was in a head-on collision with a Subaru Forester.
The SUV driver, Wanda Dyas, 64, of Silverdale, was transported to the hospital. Her passengers, Aiden J. Schroeder, 10, and Ivy Schroeder, age unknown, were unhurt.
The couple in the Subaru, driver Michael S. Ford, 70, and Carol L. Ford, 67, of Oysterville, were both transported to the hospital.
Rescue personnel were observed checking Andreotti at the scene. The WSP report noted that he was injured, but was not transported. His passenger, Abigayle Andreotti, 12, was unhurt.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Long Beach Police Department responded and assisted.
WSP Trooper Jeffrey Street reported that the cause of the accident is under investigation. No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to his preliminary report. All in the vehicles were wearing seat belts.
