SOUTH BEND — Interviews are being held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by the Pacific County Commissioners for hopeful applicants seeking to become the next Pacific County auditor. Interviews are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be available for the public watch.

Four applicants are vying for the position — Alex Gerow, Dosti Graves, Scott Turnbull and Jolene Manuel — and each applicant is scheduled for a one-hour interview. The commissioners will ask each a number of questions to determine their suitability to fulfill the important county role, which oversees elections and a variety of other essential functions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.