SOUTH BEND — Interviews are being held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by the Pacific County Commissioners for hopeful applicants seeking to become the next Pacific County auditor. Interviews are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be available for the public watch.
Four applicants are vying for the position — Alex Gerow, Dosti Graves, Scott Turnbull and Jolene Manuel — and each applicant is scheduled for a one-hour interview. The commissioners will ask each a number of questions to determine their suitability to fulfill the important county role, which oversees elections and a variety of other essential functions.
The interviews are scheduled to conclude around 1 p.m. and the commissioners are then scheduled to enter into executive session to likely pick a new auditor. If the commissioners make a selection, the executive session will conclude with a name being announced.
Residents have the opportunity to either view the interviews in person inside the Pacific County Commissioners meeting room in South Bend or online via Zoom. The link to the meetings is available on the Pacific County Commissioners website.
The position for auditor surprisingly opened after Joyce Kidd, who was reelected to the position last fall, submitted her intent to retire this spring. She has nearly four years remaining on her term.
