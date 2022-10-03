PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Pacific County sat at 6.6% in August, up from the previous month but one of the better late-summer figures for the county over the past 15 years.
After briefly dipping under 6% for one of just a handful of times over the past 30-plus years, preliminary data from the Washington State Employment Security Department showed the unemployment rate returning to a more familiar territory in August.
Pacific County’s raw total employment actually slightly increased in August compared to July, but ESD estimated that the growth in the county’s overall labor force caused the unemployment rate to increase. The 6.6% rate is down from 7.7% last August, 10.2% from two years ago, and the second-lowest rate for the month since 2008 — the beginning of the Great Recession.
Even so, the county had the second-highest rate of any of Washington’s 39 counties, better than only Ferry County’s 8.2% rate in the northeastern part of the state and slightly higher than Grays Harbor County’s 6.5% rate and Wahkiakum County’s 6.4% rate. The statewide unemployment rate was 4.1%, up from 3.5% in July and down from 5.1% from last August.
The leisure and hospitality workforce in Pacific County continued to remain well below last summer’s levels, according to ESD’s projections. The industry had an estimated 970 workers employed in August, down 11.8% from a year ago.
In more positive news, the county’s biggest industry, governmental jobs, remained near its highest level in recent decades. There were an estimated 1,920 people employed in city, county, state and federal government in August, up 10.3% from a year ago.
Tax collection haulsAlong with the unemployment rate and several other data points, tax collections are another indicator used to gauge the state of the local economy.
Long Beach receives tax distributions from the state each month, but a two-month delay means that July’s tax collections are not distributed to municipalities until September.
According to last week’s monthly tax distribution update from the state Department of Revenue, the City of Long Beach collected $103,522 in sales taxes for the month of July — 7.6% higher than July 2021, which had set the record of any month for the city since at least 2013. Only last August’s collections of about $109,000 have been higher.
The same is also true when it comes to the city’s lodging tax collections for July. Collections totaled $210,986 for the month, a significant 29.5% increase over the previous July — which at the time had been the most lucrative month dating back to at least 2013, only to be surpassed the following month, when lodging tax collections soared past $220,000.
Through the first nine months of this year, sales tax collections for the city have totaled about $615,000, while lodging tax collections are nearly $845,000. Both are outpacing the same period in 2021, which itself was far ahead of any other recent year.
The haul has been a boon for the city, which takes a cautious approach when it comes to budgeting for lodging and sales tax revenues each year. Through only the first nine months of 2022, Long Beach has already collected more than the $600,000 it had budgeted for in annual sales tax revenue, and more than the $750,000 in budgeted lodging tax revenue — already leaving a surplus for the city with still three more months to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.