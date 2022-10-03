PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Pacific County sat at 6.6% in August, up from the previous month but one of the better late-summer figures for the county over the past 15 years.

After briefly dipping under 6% for one of just a handful of times over the past 30-plus years, preliminary data from the Washington State Employment Security Department showed the unemployment rate returning to a more familiar territory in August.

