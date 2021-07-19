Semper Paratus is the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard.
And the Coast Guard Auxiliary is “always prepared,” too.
Flotilla 6-2 members based on the Long Beach Peninsula are embarked on a program to promote a safe summer boating and fishing season.
They kicked off activities after the covid shutdown with a “boat responsibly” program during Safe Boating Week in late May.
This outreach has continued with appearances at the Ilwaco Saturday Market. “It’s a very nice way to participate in the community and it’s been very good for recruiting,” said Lee LaFollette, flotilla public affairs. He said many of the flotilla’s 40 members are also taking part in beach patrols, equipped with radios, eager to play a role to alert rescuers when needed along the ocean front.
The flotilla has existed on the Peninsula since 1999, and was originally combined with the Astoria-area unit. People interested in learning about what it takes to join the auxiliary are asked to contact Della Wilson, who handles the human resources administration. Volunteers, who must be 17 and above, are subject to background checks. Newcomers attend classes on boating safety and train side-by-side with Coast Guard personnel.
“We do everything that the active-duty U.S. Coast Guard does — except carry weapons,” LaFollette said, describing the auxiliary volunteers as a “force multiplier.”
Local flotilla members are not primarily retired Coast Guard. LaFollette is a U.S. Air Force veteran who had a career managing various businesses. He said his auxiliary colleagues have a range of backgrounds. Some have had law enforcement careers; others include active Coast Guard personnel whose assignments don’t include ship-board duties.
During the shutdown, outreach programs and the publicity generated by appearing in parades and at community events, were curtailed. Instead, Flotilla members spent time refurbishing a 36-foot vintage lifeboat at Cape Disappointment. They also decorated the station at Thanksgiving and Christmas to brighten the holidays for active personnel unable to travel home to be with their families because of covid restrictions.
Now the group is gearing up to promote boating safety during the annual Buoy 10 ocean fishing season in August. Later this month they will gather to stuff informational packets which will be given out to all vessels launching into the Columbia River on both the Washington and Oregon sides.
“The ocean does not care what your experience is,” said LaFollette. “If you are not fully in control of your boat, it is a scary situation. We hope that most people will read the information that’s in the packets.”
Among details are how to use emergency radios, usually on Channel 16, and also 22A (alpha) which allows nonemergency access to watchtenders who can relay ocean and weather conditions for crossing the Columbia River Bar.
Another program is giving away free reflective orange “If Found — Contact” stickers that can be attached to watercraft like kayaks, canoes and paddle boards. These contain a phone number to call if an abandoned vessel is discovered. LaFollette calls them a “$40,000 sticker,” explaining that is the minimum cost of a Coast Guard search-and-rescue call-out.
The auxiliary works in close cooperation with the Cape Disappointment station, as well as Capt. Jeremy Smith, commander of Sector Columbia River in Astoria. Its command structure stretches to District 13 headquarters in Seattle. A regional group, Division 6, is led by Ron Hilburger, who is a 6-2 member.
LaFollette said the biggest message from the auxiliary echoes the Coast Guard’s constant warnings: wear a life jacket every time you are on the water. “We would like to see every person out there with a life jacket,” he said.
