SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners meeting on March 14 went quickly, lasting under 40 minutes. It was continued over two additional days for an executive session and to deal with police and invasive-species management staffing matters, and authorize advertising for an elections official.
One of the more intriguing developments at the meeting was an agenda item seeking to close down a few logging roads in the north county region for a Wild West Rally Car race scheduled for June 16.
Closures were requested for an eight-mile section of the South Bend Palix Road, a section from milepost five on the Brooklyn Road, and an 11-mile stretch of Smith Creek Road. The sections would be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for the one-day race.
“That sounds like some fun. They haven’t done this for a couple of years,” Commissioner Lisa Olsen said.
“It’s been several years, it’s probably been at least 8-9 years, and used to be called the Doo Wop Rally,” Risk Manager Marie Guerseny said. “Unfortunately, there was a death at that final race, and they haven’t come back until this year.”
The death Guernsey referred to is Matthew Marker, who died during a leg of the 2011 Olympus Rally. His rally car went down an embankment and struck a tree. His co-pilot sustained only minor injuries.
Officials plan to have detours in place for those traveling in the areas of the race, and paths are expected to be in place for spectators to view the race safely. However, they must get to their viewing points reasonably early to get the best spots. More information will be published closer to the event.
