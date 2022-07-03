ILWACO — The years-long project that would fix and prevent untreated stormwater to run off into Baker Bay at the Port of Ilwaco has moved into a new phase.
On June 28, the project’s stakeholders held a well-attended open house at the port to give officials and the community an opportunity to look at and provide feedback on design concepts that the groups involved with the project had developed over the past couple of years.
Gathering community input is one of several phases of the project, which began back in 2020 when the necessary funding was secured. The project, which was jointly proposed by the city, port and the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, secured a $1.85 million grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology. The required 15% matching funds of $325,000 came via a Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement the city received following a December 2014 oil spill caused by the sinking of a crab boat that crashed into Jetty A just outside of Baker Bay.
Spill leads to changes
The project started to come together in the aftermath of that oil spill, with the partnership focused on decreasing the discharge of stormwater pollution into Baker Bay. As it stands, untreated stormwater runs off directly into the bay. A significant source of the stormwater pollution are cars and large trucks with boat trailers that swarm to the port during fishing and crabbing seasons and throughout the summer.
To cut down on the discharge into the bay, the project will see the installation of permeable pavements, bioretention facilities and compost-amended vegetated filter strips, as well as remove pavement and construct stormwater BMPs (best management practices) along and adjacent to Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco, which will bring about trees and vegetation to the area. It will provide treatment for total suspended solids — like silt, sand and algae — and dissolved copper and zinc, and reduce flows through stormwater infiltration.
On hand at the open house to walk community members through the concept designs and field questions about the project were employees from the engineering firm KPFF and landscape architecture firm Learning Landscapes Design, the contractors for the project.
Paul Schmidtke, an engineer with KPFF, detailed some of the tools and measures that are being eyed to better prevent stormwater from releasing into the bay untreated. One such tool is the BioPod, a proprietary system that collects stormwater and filters it through a nonproprietary mulch. The stormwater then flows into the BioPod’s planter or into the existing storm system.
“[The BioPod] is pretty new, and it’s really cool. The alternative to this is a cartridge-based [system],” Schmidtke said, comparing it to an A/C filter but circularly shaped. “Those can be really expensive and have to be [more frequently] maintained … the nice thing about [the BioPod] is that it’s almost the same idea, but instead of a proprietary cartridge that you have to buy from the manufacturer, you can go down to Home Depot and get mulch — and that’s it.”
Schmidtke also highlighted permeable pavers as an effective way to cut down on untreated runoff. The pavers are designed to allow stormwater runoff to filter through to a sand filtration layer that's about 12 inches thick. Once filtered, the runoff will flow to an underground perforated pipe that will be attached to the existing storm system.
Parking concern
One concern that the project’s stakeholders said they were cognizant of was parking capacity at the port, both during and as the result of construction done to address the stormwater runoff. For Schmidtke, some of the community feedback on the parking issue was familiar.
“My cousin has a boat out here, so I talked to him about this and he’s like, ‘Don’t do construction during tuna season, don’t do it during crabbing [season], and definitely don’t do it during summer,’” Schmidtke recounted. “We’re working with the port and we want to work with the community” about construction timing and planning.
The current design concepts that were presented during the open house estimated that the total number of parking spaces at and around the port would shrink from 612 to 591 — a 3.4% loss — following the project’s completion. Under this design, the number of spaces in the main parking lot would decline from 543 to 522, while the number of street parking spaces would drop from 49 to 44. The number of spaces in the southeast parking lot would rise from 20 to 25.
The process for developing the final design for the project is expected to start this year and be finalized in 2023, with construction targeted to begin in 2024.
