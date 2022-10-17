PACIFIC COUNTY — Ballots for local, state and federal races in Pacific County are set to be mailed out to voters this week ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Ballots will be sent out in the mail to Pacific County voters no later than Oct. 21. Completed ballots can be returned to official drop boxes anytime until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, or be returned via mail as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2. Ballot postage is prepaid by the government. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing completed ballots back at least one week before Election Day, which is Nov. 1 this year, to be included in the initial batch of results reported on the night of the election.

