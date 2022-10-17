PACIFIC COUNTY — Ballots for local, state and federal races in Pacific County are set to be mailed out to voters this week ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Ballots will be sent out in the mail to Pacific County voters no later than Oct. 21. Completed ballots can be returned to official drop boxes anytime until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, or be returned via mail as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2. Ballot postage is prepaid by the government. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing completed ballots back at least one week before Election Day, which is Nov. 1 this year, to be included in the initial batch of results reported on the night of the election.
There are a trio of contested county races on the ballot this year, with incumbents taking on challengers in all three of the contests. The sheriff's position and a seat on both the county commission and PUD commission are up for grabs, and responses from the six candidates in those races can be seen on pages 13 and 14 in this week’s issue.
There are also races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on the ballot. Coverage of a debate co-sponsored by the Observer that the two House candidates participated in this past weekend can also be found in this week's issue.
Voters will also weigh in on state legislative contests and the race to serve the final two years of the Washington Secretary of State position that came open following Kim Wyman's resignation in late 2021 for an election security position in the federal government.
