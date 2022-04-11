LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Ballots for this month’s special election began arriving in mailboxes over the weekend, with less than two weeks remaining before the fate of the Ocean Beach School District’s bond is decided.
Ballots were sent out to district voters beginning on April 8, 18 days prior to the April 26 special election as required by state law. OBSD’s proposed bond is the only measure on the ballot in Pacific County.
If approved, OBSD would be authorized to borrow $96.2 million to fund a host of construction projects. The most expensive of the projects would be the construction of a new K-5 elementary school located in Ilwaco that could house up to 660 students — including preschoolers — and would lead to the closure of Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary as schools in favor of a K-12 Ilwaco campus.
Other projects include: Seismic retrofitting and significant operational upgrades at Ilwaco High School; Replacing the 43-year-old stadium and making other outdoor athletic improvements; Constructing a single-story fieldhouse to add more space for in-school and after-school classes and activities; Replacing and relocating the district’s make-do bus garage that would also house the maintenance and technology departments; and renovating the old Kaino Gym building in Ilwaco to house Ocean Beach Alternative School students and staff.
Those with questions about their voter registration or status of their ballot can contact the Pacific County Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317. Ballots must be deposited in a drop box by 8 p.m. on April 26 or be postmarked by Election Day if being returned through the mail.
Recent levy record
Passing a bond is no easy task for school districts in Washington, as state law dictates that bonds must be supported by a supermajority of participating voters — at least 60%. That mark is among the higher thresholds in the country.
This February, voters in the North Beach School District centered in Ocean Shores rejected a $110 million 25-year bond with goals similar to those in the OBSD proposal by a margin of 58.27% against to 41.73% in favor.
Local voters haven’t weighed in on a school bond since 2003, which they approved with 61.7% of the vote. But they have voted on, and approved, 11 levies since 2010.
Levies, which are for smaller amounts of money and are paid back over a shorter period of time than bonds, require just a simple majority of 50% in Washington, and it is generally acknowledged that levies receive higher levels of support than bonds because of those facts.
“Levies don’t have as deep of a tax implication [as bonds], and they’re not for as long,” said OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley. “If you run a levy you’re looking at 3-5 years of time to pay, which is easy for taxpayers to then kind of feel out how much that’s going to cost for them.”
The most recent two levies that were voted on in the district were in February 2020, when voters approved an Educational Programs & Operations Levy as well as a Technology Levy. While they easily cleared 50%, they only narrowly crossed the supermajority threshold; the E&O Levy passed with 62.4% support, and the Technology Levy passed with 61.6%.
While still a robust level of support compared to that of some nearby school districts, the level of support that the levies received in 2020 was noticeably lower compared to the two levies that ran in 2017 — just before the impact of the state legislature’s McCleary “fix” was known.
In the two levies that ran in February that year, the Maintenance & Operations Levy received 67.2% of the vote and the Technology Levy received 68.6%. Support for the M&O and technology levies were around or above 65% in the two other times they each ran during the 2010s.
