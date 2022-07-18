PACIFIC COUNTY — Ballots have been mailed out and are in the hands of voters ahead of the Aug. 2 primary that will thin the field to two candidates in several crowded races for this November’s general election.
Ballots were mailed by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office on July 15, marking the start of the state’s 18-day voting period that lasts through 8 p.m. on Election Day. Even though no county races will be decided, there are still several state and federal races that have attracted attention.
The deadline for new mail-in or online registration, and for transfers or updates to an existing registration, is 4 p.m. on July 25. To register to vote online, go to www.voter.votewa.gov. To register by mail, print a registration form from www.voter.votewa.gov or contact the county auditor’s office at 360-875-9317.
The last day for in-person registration is 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. To register in-person, visit the county auditor’s office at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend.
Drop boxes that have 24-hour accessibility are located throughout the county. On the peninsula, drop boxes are located at the county annex building at 7013 Sandridge Rd. and at the Ocean Park Senior Center at 21603 O Lane.
Ballots can be accepted at drop boxes until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are returned in the mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 2.
JHB faces large field
One of the races that Pacific County voters are weighing in on is the 3rd Congressional District primary, a contest that has drawn national attention.
Incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has plenty of company on the ballot, with eight other challengers jockeying to advance to the general election. Four of those eight challengers are fellow Republicans who are challenging Herrera Beutler from her right, including two candidates who have raised close to or more than a $1 million since launching their campaigns last year.
Joe Kent, a U.S. Army veteran from Yacolt, has raised $1.88 million since beginning his campaign last year, according to a federal campaign filing last week, and has $545,000 cash on hand. Kent has received endorsements from former President Donald Trump, disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 2020 Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp and other 2020 presidential election-deniers. He said he’s voted for Herrera Beutler in the past, but that he felt betrayed by her vote last January to impeach Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building.
Heidi St. John, a Christian author and public speaker from Battle Ground, has raised about $990,000 since launching her campaign and has $240,000 on hand. St. John was a proponent of Referendum 90 that appeared on Washington’s general election ballot that would have vetoed a bill passed by the state Legislature that requires age-appropriate sexual health education in K-12 schools, and has been an outspoken opponent of covid-19 vaccine mandates.
Two Democrats filed to run in the primary, although just one has reported raising any funds for their campaign. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto shop owner in Skamania County, has raised $205,000 since announcing her candidacy in February — with $102,000 on hand — and has received endorsements from Sen. Maria Cantwell, the Washington State Labor Council and former Rep. Brian Baird. Perez cited protecting abortion rights, expanding career and technical education and fighting rising costs as priorities in Congress if elected.
Murray faces even larger field
Sen. Patty Murray will face an even larger crop of candidates than Herrera Beutler on the primary ballot, with 17 challengers vying to make it to November. The field, besides Murray, includes five other Democrats, three Republicans, six independents or unaffiliated candidates, “Trump Republican” and “JFK Republican” candidates, and a Socialist Workers Party candidate.
But even with so many candidates in the race, just a pair have reported their campaigns raising more than $25,000; Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Murray is seeking her sixth term in the Senate, and could become one of the longest-serving female senators in U.S. history if she is re-elected and serves out the length of her new term. She is the chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), and her campaign reported having $7.49 million on hand heading into July.
Smiley, a Tri-Cities resident and nurse who became a veterans health advocate after her husband was blinded by a suicide car bomber in Iraq in 2005, has emerged as Murray’s most prominent challenger. Her campaign reported last week having $3.47 million on hand.
Smiley bills herself as a strong supporter of law enforcement and touted her endorsement from the Washington State Republican Party, and voiced her support for the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade and a nationwide right to abortion.
Lone legislative race
Only one of the 19th Legislative District races features a contested primary this year, with incumbent state Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet) facing two challengers from his left. In the other House race, incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) will face off in November against Democratic challenger and Ilwaco High School educator Kelli Hughes-Ham.
McEntire, a former teacher and currently a program counselor at Western Governors University, is seeking a second term in the state House. He was a reliable vote for Republican priorities in Olympia during his first term, and blames “Seattle politicians” in the legislature for putting the state on the wrong track. He said roads are failing in the state, but disowned past legislation that raised state gas taxes to pay for transportation projects.
Cara Cusack, running as a Democrat, is one of McEntire’s two challengers on the primary ballot. A Chehalis resident and longtime program manager in the IT industry, Cusack said the 19th District needs a legislator who can reach across the aisle and come up with solutions for everyone — while also protecting the rights of women, minorities and LGBTQ individuals.
The other candidate in the race is Jon-Erik Hegstad, a Longview resident running as a “Progressive Dem” whose family has lived in Southwest Washington for generations. Hegstad highlighted combating climate change, access to equal education, implementing a fairer tax code, and protecting abortion rights as key issues if elected.
