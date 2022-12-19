BAY CENTER — A 15-year-old girl in Bay Center saved her mother from an attack by a man after a verbal altercation quickly escalated on Dec. 12.

The suspect is identified as Matthew G. Sparks, 35, of Bay Center. The argument that elicited the attack allegedly began over a disagreement about recycling. The two began arguing outside the home before Sparks asked the mother to go inside with him, according to court records.

