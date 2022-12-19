BAY CENTER — A 15-year-old girl in Bay Center saved her mother from an attack by a man after a verbal altercation quickly escalated on Dec. 12.
The suspect is identified as Matthew G. Sparks, 35, of Bay Center. The argument that elicited the attack allegedly began over a disagreement about recycling. The two began arguing outside the home before Sparks asked the mother to go inside with him, according to court records.
According to the official documents, shortly after they went inside, the 15-year-old girl heard her mother screaming, so she grabbed a hammer and ran indoors to protect her. She allegedly hit Sparks. The mother said Sparks told her she was “going out.” The girl’s intervention stopped the attack.
Sparks then allegedly turned his fury toward the teen by grabbing her neck and throwing her to the ground. The mother stepped in, and the attack transitioned outdoors and around the home.
“[The mom] stated she then grabbed [a] BB gun and yelled at [the teen] to call 911,” the investigating deputy wrote in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
Both victims provided law enforcement with similar stories of the harrowing ordeal, according to court records.
“[The teen] stated that upon entering the front door, she saw [Sparks] behind [her mother] choking her. I asked [the teen] what this looked like, and she demonstrated by standing behind her mother and placing her forearm against her mother’s throat,” the investigating deputy stated in the probable cause affidavit.
The teen believes she struck him in the arm and chest with the hammer while defending her mom. The deputy found marks on the necks of the teen and mother, including swelling on the mother.
Before deputies arrived on the scene, Sparks left and was later located at the Bay Center KOA Campground. He provided the deputies with a different recollection of what had happened and alleged that one victim restrained him while the other struck him “eight or nine times” with the hammer.
The deputies discovered marks on Sparks’s left bicep and chest.
When pressed by the deputies, he allegedly stated, “Well, I guess I just don’t remember,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Sparks was arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail. While being transported, he allegedly became vocal and yelled profanities while banging his head.
He has been charged with second-degree assault strangulation and fourth-degree assault domestic violence. He is being held on $45,000 bail.
