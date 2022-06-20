ILWACO — The dispute between landlord and tenants that has been playing out over the past several months at the Beacon RV Park is headed to court.
On June 16, the new owners of the Beacon RV Park at the Port of Ilwaco filed residential unlawful detainer lawsuits against 13 remaining tenants at the park in Pacific County Superior Court.
The lawsuits allege that unsafe conditions at the park pose a threat to remaining tenants, that their presence impedes park staff’s ability to complete the necessary repairs, and that the new owners’ lease with the Port of Ilwaco invalidates any rental agreements that the tenants had under the park’s previous ownership.
The lawsuits had long been expected since the park’s new owners, Michael and Denise Werner, took it over from businessman and Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli earlier this spring. The Werners’ intent is to turn the park into an RV resort, after it largely served as long-term housing for local residents during Cassinelli’s ownership.
Filed by Vancouver-based attorney Mark Passannante on the new owners’ behalf, the lawsuits make three claims that they argue should allow the Werners to terminate the tenancy of the park’s remaining occupants, or constitutes an unlawful detainer and allow for the eviction of the tenants.
The first claim alleges that the defective condition of the park is so substantial that it is unfeasible for the landlord to remedy the defect within the allowed time under a provision of the state’s manufactured/mobile home landlord-tenant act.
The lawsuit cites a separate provision of the act that says if a court or arbitrator determines a defective condition is so substantial and that the tenant should not remain on the mobile home space in its defective condition, then the court or arbitrator may authorize the termination of the tenancy and set a reasonable time for the tenant to vacate the premises.
The alleged substantial defects laid out in the lawsuit include an “inadequate” and “antiquated” electrical supply to the pedestals that serve individual space at the park.
“Such electrical supply is in poor condition and is dangerous,” the lawsuit alleges. “Such electrical supply condition cannot be remedied with the spaces occupied by Defendants. In addition Plaintiff intends to replace roads, water supply and sewer lines as necessary and repair/replace existing RV pads.”
The lawsuit cites a Feb. 25 notice that was delivered to tenants that allegedly advised them of the issues and offered the tenants rental space in a different park owned by the Werners.
That letter, which has been reviewed by the Observer, claimed to residents that they were being provided with a 30-day notice to vacate the property due to the park being sold, “and the new ownership will need to start immediately on improvements to the park” — with a target completion date of September.
That letter, signed “Management,” has been the center of much controversy, after Cassinelli, still the park’s owner, wrote to tenants on March 22 that it had not come from him and to disregard it.
The second claim essentially makes the same allegations as the first claim, but instead cites similar language in the state’s residential landlord-tenant act that gives a court or arbitrator the authority to terminate the tenancy and set a reasonable time for the tenant to vacate the premises.
The third and final claim alleges that Cassinelli terminated the lease he had with the Port of Ilwaco for the premises of the park’s location, and that Cassinelli had sent a notice to the residents of the park on Feb. 25 advising them that the term of the lease expired.
That Feb. 25 letter to tenants, as reviewed by the Observer, makes no mention of Cassinelli’s lease with the port having expired, only mentioning that the property has been sold. And Cassinelli, in a letter to tenants several weeks later, said that notice had not come from him and was not authorized by him, and told tenants to ignore it.
Matt Gagliasso, CEO of Deer Point Meadows Investments, which is owned by the Werners, told the Observer in May that he had received explicit approval from Cassinelli to deliver the Feb. 25 notice to tenants, and that he was shocked to see Cassinelli disavow it.
The claim continues that the Werners have a new, separate lease of the park’s premises with the Port of Ilwaco, and that the new owners had not entered into any agreement with the tenants for lease of spaces at the park. It alleges that the plaintiffs have not accepted rent from any of the defendants during its lease of premises, and that the defendants continue to occupy the premises and refuse to vacate the premises upon demand.
This final claim asks for the court to order the removal of the remaining tenants from the premises, alleging that they are unlawful detainers under state law.
A request for comment on the lawsuits from an attorney who has been representing the tenants during the dispute via Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services had not been received by the Observer as of its Tuesday afternoon print deadline.
