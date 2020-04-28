OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s planned May 5 partial reopening of outdoor recreation caused an immediate uptick in hunting and fishing license purchases on April 27.
The reopening came after almost a month of dismal revenue for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, which estimated a decrease in funds of about $6 million compared to April 2019. This amounted to a 70 to 80% revenue decrease per day in April.
After the governor’s April 27 announcement, WDFW made about $300,000 in license sales, which is in line with a normal day in April, said Carrie McCausland, public affairs director for WDFW. Fishing licenses made up the majority of those sales. Time will tell if this will be enough to reverse the funding losses the department suffered in the past month, McCausland said.
In an April 24 budget presentation to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, WDFW Director of Budget and Government Affairs Nate Pamplin detailed the extent of the department’s revenue shortfall. The good news was the department was heading into the covid-19 crisis with a strong budget and none of Inslee’s veto-driven funding cuts affected the department’s 2020 supplemental capital budget, Pamplin said.
However, covid-19 spawned the cancellation of razor clam digs in late March, as well as a curtailing of fishing and the spring bear hunting season; the department fully closed recreational fishing and hunting in the first week of April.
The bulk of the department’s revenue is made in the spring and money from spring license purchases often fund the department through the fiscal year and into the next, Pamplin said. In anticipation of a partial reopening of some hunting and fishing in the state, Pamplin said he was hopeful the WDFW would see a “v-shaped” revenue rebound. Even before the governor’s announcement, there was a bit of an uptick in license sales after the commission approved the 2020 hunting license season, Pamplin said.
The department should also see some funding increases through the block grant it receives from excise tax revenue on firearms and ammunition. While the grant has been down in recent years, a surge in gun sales associated with the pandemic may reverse that trend, Pamplin said. However, the department won’t see the benefit of those excise tax collections until July 1.
Reopening
On April 27, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the partial reopening of some outdoor recreation beginning on May 5; this included golfing, as well as some fishing and hunting.
The state will also reopen day use of state-managed public lands such as state parks, wildlife areas and Department of Natural Resources recreation land. Day use of state-managed boat launches and marinas will be available as well.
Campgrounds will remain closed. Team sports are also not allowed to restart, and large public gatherings are still banned under Inslee’s stay home order.
People should stay in their local area to recreate, said Kelly Susewind, director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Inslee was joined for the announcement by Susewind as well as Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands, and Don Hoch, director of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
The reopening will be monitored closely, Inslee said.
“If we see a sharp uptake in the number of people who are getting sick or are not following appropriate steps, then we won’t hesitate to scale this back again,” Inslee said. “This is not a return to normal. This is only a beginning phase of relaxing outdoor recreation restrictions.”
Fishing
All freshwater fisheries will reopen May 5, as will Puget Sound saltwater fisheries, except for halibut, shrimp and intertidal shellfish harvesting, which will all remain closed statewide, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Coastal saltwater fishing and shellfish harvesting in marine areas one through four — which includes the Long Beach Peninsula — will remain closed. The state chose to leave closures in place after speaking with local health officials, who said they were concerned outside visitors might flock to the area.
Hunting
Hunting for turkey and spring bear will open on May 5, and the spring bear season will be extended until June 30.
Golfing
Golfing will be allowed, though people must golf in groups of two unless the group is from the same household, in which case groups of four may golf together.
Parks
Some parks may not open immediately depending on if reopening a site could increase the chance of covid-19 spreading to a rural community nearby.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is still working on a list of parks that will open on May 5, said Anna Gill, communications director for the commission. Once those decisions are made, the information will be posted on: parks.state.wa.gov/COVID19.
People are encouraged to call a park to check if it is open before traveling to it.
Social distancing still in place
Inslee emphasized people must still be cautious when participating in outdoor recreation. His office recommended people who wish to travel should:
• Check what is open
• Pick somewhere close to home — avoid overnight stays
• Travel with immediate household members only
• Be prepared — bring soap or sanitizer, a mask, toilet paper, etc.
• Stay home if people aren’t feeling well
• Avoid crowds — be prepared to go somewhere else if a recreation area is too crowded
• Practice physical distancing
• Wash hands often
• Pack out what is packed in
