CATHLAMET — Rick Nelson is making news his newspaper staff would give anything not to have to print.
His oncologists say no further treatment is possible.
And Nelson has written a candid farewell column for the Wahkiakum County Eagle.
“It is strange when your cancer doctor tells you that your cancer has conquered your body and you have what may be days to live,” the editor-publisher wrote to neighbors who have read his columns for years.
“That’s where I am. It’s a slow moving lymphoma, and I’ve been under treatment since September 2001. It has now attacked my bone marrow and I’m not producing platelets and hemoglobin.
“We established a treatment regimen that should keep me going long enough to take care of last-minute business and get set up at home to die.”
Welcome home
Monday, the streets of Cathlamet filled with 150 people as word spread of a lunchtime arrival home from Oregon Health & Sciences University hospital in Portland; some brought lawn chairs to wait for the Toyota Highlander containing their ailing local hero and family members.
An escort was arranged by Wahkiakum County Sheriff Mark Howie as they pulled off State Route 4 past Gragg’s General Store. Before the impromptu motorcade went to Main Street, it drove past Wahkiakum High School, where most of the student body lined up outside to cheer as Nelson — a 1969 graduate — made what may be a final pass in front of his alma mater.
Downtown sidewalks were packed; one observer amid the balloons and flags noted that Nelson leaned out the passenger window and waved.; another said he offered a broad smile. It went through tiny town, pausing outside the offices of the Eagle at 77 Main St. where employees past and present, the mayor, David Olson, long-time friends Terry and Carol Kriesel, and other well-wishers greeted the family. In the throng holding signs were Fred Johnson, the town attorney, who was best man at Nelson’s wedding, with three other members of his Class of 1969, Ann, Cindy and Libby.
Support and respect
Even before Monday’s welcome home, Nelson’s final column, headlined “Onward! Publisher says goodbye,” began an outpouring of support from the Columbia River community and beyond.
“What a phenomenal gift you have given your community all these years, and taking on the family’s dedicated effort in making the local news possible,” posted the Rev. Lisa Aguilar, a friend of his younger son, Jamie.
The Cathlamet Town Council issued a proclamation designating May 1 as “Rick Nelson Day.” It read, “Rick Nelson is well known and highly respected throughout Wahkiakum County and Southwest Washington for his indefatigable dedication to the people, news and affairs of our community, always ensuring that essential news and information is regularly and impartially conveyed to the community every week in the pages of the Eagle.”
Mayor Olson added his personal commendation. “In a tight-knit community of independent minds and strong opinions, Rick Nelson holds a unique place as the long-time, impartial and respected editor of our only newspaper,” Olson said.
“Under Rick's leadership, the Wahkiakum Eagle for decades has given word of the essential news, information, people and events that keep our community alive. Rick is equally at home with our county's history and earliest families, along with newcomers and community projects through which our future will surely shine.”
'Beautiful and heroic'
His wife, Dayle Olson, said the drive-by applause opportunity was the brainchild of Eagle reporter Diana Zimmerman, who enlisted her and Minette Smith to get the word out — covertly, so Nelson would be surprised. “People clapped, waved flags, wiped tears from their eyes and called out their greetings as the procession made its way down the short four-block stretch of downtown Cathlamet,” Olson said.
She had her own reasons to thank Nelson. His offer to publish poetry gave her the confidence to pursue her own creativity, which has blossomed since she sent in a poem published in a January 2019 edition of the Eagle. “My long-held dream of writing was given a nudge of encouragement,” she said.
“Rick's personal appreciation of poetry is the only explanation I can come up with to justify him running this annual feature. It certainly didn’t generate ad sales. In my opinion, this simple act of dedicating an entire news page to poetry was a beautiful and heroic act. How might the world change if every newspaper gave space to poetry? I have continued to submit poems to the Eagle every December and have tried to write better poetry since then.”
A family enterprise
The Eagle has been family owned since 1963. Nelson’s parents, Bob and Lois Nelson, bought the paper in 1966. Rick started working there as a seventh grader, cleaning up.
“We were using hand-set moveable type in those days, the same 1400s’ Gutenberg technology, and equipment that made lines of lead type and casts of photos and other art work,” he reminisced. “I swept it up and melted on Saturdays, separating the dross and pouring new pigs for the Linotype.” (Pigs were heavy ingots melted to make into type.)
He graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1969 then attended Western Washington University where he studied French and journalism — and met his wife, MaryAnn. They have two sons, Jacob and Jamie. Nelson noted that he cut back on his duties at the paper for more lucrative logging work in the Willapa Hills. The decades have seen significant production changes: hot metal was replaced by wax paste-up and photographic printing in the late 1970s. Now, entire pages are created using computer graphics programs, saved as digital pdfs then sent to off-site presses, originally at Longview and now Astoria.
Appreciate readers
Nelson took over as publisher when his father died in 2006; his mother died of covid in 2021. His last column, in which he thanked his staff, correspondents and Eagle readers, lamented both the decline in civility and the drying up of hyper-local news.
“Things changed with the growth of the Internet, and most people have seen how this decimated the traditional news business,” he wrote. “I feel the decline in local papers is a horrible blow for society and is part of the rancor riling the nation. We have, dear readers, thanks to you, carved out a niche trying hard to serve our Wahkiakum County and Naselle populations. We appreciate you so much.”
Supporting his efforts have been production manager Geri Florek and Zimmerman, his reporter. He also commended marketing assistants Sarah Lawrence, Kathi Howell and advertising representative/reporter-photographer Ian Brandon.
Like many small papers, he has relied on local correspondents, including Kay Chamberlain covering Skamokawa and Karen Bertroch covering the west-end of Wahkiakum County and Naselle; Todd Wilson has contributed sports photography.
Hoping for the Eagle
The mayor said he hopes the newspaper’s community service will continue.
“Rick occupied a position like no other, but I am confident Rick’s example will lead all of us to do everything we can to make sure the Wahkiakum Eagle continues to spread its wings every week,” Olson said.
Facebook lit up with heartfelt posts when Nelson’s diagnosis was revealed. Desiree East Craven summed up eloquently. “You have given so much to this community through a lifetime of beautiful writing, photographs and more,” she wrote. “Indeed, you’ve tended to and grown community in Cathlamet, and that is felt and valued by many here.”
After Poul Toftemark posted his snapshots of Monday’s event, Trudy Fredrickson, added her reaction. “A heartwarming exhibition of love and respect for a wonderful man!” she wrote. “He has been a pillar of this wonderful community for so many years and has given so much of himself to all who know him.”
-30-
Editor’s note: In long-gone hot-metal newspapering days, “-30-“ was the typesetter’s final line command that appeared at the bottom of all stories to signal the end. It was deleted just before each strip of type went to press. (It usually came too soon for most reporters, because they had far more they wanted to write.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.