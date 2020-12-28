ILWACO — Better broadband internet service is likely to remain out of reach to many in Pacific County despite a multi-million dollar loan/grant award from the state, participants in a virtual meeting learned last week.
The Pacific County Broadband Working Group, formed in 2019, met virtually on Dec. 22 to discuss recent, and future, local broadband developments. Broadband is an especially critical issue locally, as officials continue a years-long quest to bring better and more reliable internet service to one of the most rural counties in the state.
Perhaps the most notable piece of news to come out of the meeting was the announcement that the Port of Ilwaco was offered a $3.31 million construction grant and loan — $612,000 in grant funding and $2.7 million in loan funding — from the Washington State Public Works Board. The port is one of just seven entities in the state, out of 30 applicants, to be offered state funding.
In its application to PWB, the county broadband group — comprised of the county government, all four cities, all four ports, Pacific County PUD No. 2, Pacific County Economic Development Council, Shoalwater Bay Tribe and the Pacific County Visitors’ Bureau — requested $3.7 million to allow the PUD to build out fiber extensions and fixed wireless antennas that could provide service to more than 2,600 of the most unserved county residents.
The Federal Communications Commission defines a broadband internet connection as having a minimum download speed of 25 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 3 Mbps. Many Pacific County addresses receive only a small fraction of these speeds, a handicap that limits the ability to download video and gaming content or conduct dependable online communications.
Kelly Rupp, an Ocean Park-based business development consultant and member of the Pacific County Planning Commission, who spearheaded the meeting in his capacity as lead consultant to the broadband group, said the offer from PWB is a “generous award.”
Next steps up in the airWith the grant and loan offer in hand, the next steps for the broadband group to take are still a work in progress.
The Port of Ilwaco and the PUD could accept PWB’s offer and complete the proposed build-out, Rupp said, but they would have to recruit an internet service provider (ISP) to provide the last-mile broadband service to consumers. Per state law, public benefit entities such as PUDs and ports are not allowed to provide that last-mile service themselves, except under extreme circumstances.
“The inability of these public benefit entities from being able to go directly to the home or the business truly limits the financial feasibility of being able to build out the infrastructure like this,” said Rupp. “It’s a big debt obligation, and a big proposal to consider taking on, in light of the constraints about PUDs and ports not being able to provide that end-user service.”
The plans for the near future are also complicated by recent developments at the federal level. The Federal Communications Commission completed its Rural Development Opportunity Fund 904 reverse-auction in the summer, which awards funds to ISPs with the lowest bids to build out broadband infrastructure in the most unserved census tracts throughout the country.
In Pacific County, the low-bid winners were Charter Spectrum in the Oysterville area, Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) in the Menlo Valley area and SpaceX in every other qualifying area. While good news on the surface, Rupp said, the rules of the program stipulate that the auction winners only need to build out the infrastructure in 40% of the locations they claimed statewide within three years, and another 20% each in years four and five.
“Point being is that the way the rules are written, they don’t have to build out just in Pacific County to qualify for [satisfying the rules],” Rupp said, adding that Lumen, for example, has told the county broadband group directly that they don’t have much interest in serving rural areas such as the Menlo Valley area they were the low bidder for.
If the port and PUD accept the PWB grant and loan offer and move forward with their proposed build out, Rupp said the broadband group risks being undercut if SpaceX, Charter Spectrum and CenturyLink end up completing their federally funded build outs in Pacific County.
Looking ahead
As 2020 concludes and 2021 begins, the broadband group will be watching intently for more funding opportunities, as well as to see how the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature unfolds in regards to new buildout funds for both PWB and the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB).
Along with the grant and loan offer from PWB, the group also previously received CERB funds that allowed them to conduct an assessment of the broadband situation in Pacific County. The CERB-funded assessment, conducted by Petrichor Broadband, confirmed that:
- Customers in the county are afforded little choice in choosing among more than one or two service providers at most;
- Customers pay comparatively higher costs than in neighboring counties;
- Broadband infrastructure has been slowly deployed and is only available alongside major roadways;
- There is a lack of private sector interest due to the county’s rural density and dispersed populations;
- There is non-redundant and brittle network architecture;
- The current infrastructure is far from being 5G-ready.
In its assessment, Petrichor recommended a $7 million investment in “dark fiber” infrastructure — allowing ISPs to run their own systems within that infrastructure and provide last-mile service. The infrastructure would go to distribution points that would allow all county residents to make connections, but the connection provided by an ISP to a home or business could cost up to $1,500.
Rupp said he is also interested in seeing what happens with rural U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. The USDA’s Community Connect Program services areas like Pacific County, although the requirements to qualify for the program are stringent.
The clear takeaway from the meeting is that reliable and affordable broadband service is more critical than ever, as students in Pacific County spent more time learning from home than in classrooms in 2020, employees were encouraged to work from home for the sake of public health, and as the covid-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for telehealth services throughout the world. Local officials acknowledged and stressed that Pacific County can’t afford to fall even further behind.
“When we talk about broadband here in Pacific County, we’re talking about internet that is most certainly expensive, very inconsistent, very brittle and, for many in the county, unavailable,” said Rupp. “It is strikingly amazing how many folks do not have any kind of reasonable internet throughout the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.