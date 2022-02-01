LONG BEACH — A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a school bus on Jan. 26 at 3:18 p.m. in Long Beach at the intersection of 16th Street NW and Ocean Beach Boulevard.
The rider was the only person injured during the collision.
According to a report from the Long Beach Police Department, an Ocean Beach School District bus driven by Bryce Brown of Ilwaco was heading westbound on 16th Street NW, stopped at a stop sign, and observed a bicyclist pedaling along.
As the bus accelerated from the stop, it struck another bicyclist, identified as Lewis Landgren of Long Beach, who emerged into traffic. The report states that witnesses observed Landgren enter the roadway between a laundromat and car wash. He then traveled northbound through the intersection, where he was struck on his bicycle by the passenger side of the school bus.
Landgren was thrown from his bike into the roadway and suffered serious injuries, including a cut to his head and a broken jaw. His bicycle was flung across the roadway, coming to a rest on the other side of Ocean Beach Boulevard. He was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to Brown, he did not see Landgren before the collision and immediately following the collision backed the school bus out of the scene.
At the time of the collision, the bus is believed to have been going at a “very low speed.”
Under Washington state RCW 46.61.160, bicyclists have the same right of way and traffic rules as motorized vehicles, including having to signal for turns or lane changes and maintaining a proper lane of traffic
Landgren told responders that there was another vehicle, a blue car that was right behind him, but other witnesses, including Brown, didn’t recall seeing any other vehicles on the roadway. Three occupants on the bus provided the investigating officer with similar accounts to that of Brown’s.
