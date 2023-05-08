A large emergency vehicle response on State Route 103 at 218th Lane in Ocean Park Sunday, May 8, came in response to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision. The incident happened at about 8:42 p.m.

The bicyclist has been identified as John T. Wolfinger, 43. He was then struck from behind by a 2014 Subaru Legacy driven by Steven L. Postmus, 66, of Kelso.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.