A large emergency vehicle response on State Route 103 at 218th Lane in Ocean Park Sunday, May 8, came in response to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision. The incident happened at about 8:42 p.m.
The bicyclist has been identified as John T. Wolfinger, 43. He was then struck from behind by a 2014 Subaru Legacy driven by Steven L. Postmus, 66, of Kelso.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Wolfinger was riding southbound on SR 103 in the middle of the roadway, and Postmus was traveling in the same direction. Wolfinger was ejected off the bicycle and landed off the northbound shoulder. Postmus stopped his vehicle in the middle of the roadway.
"The driver is not believed to [have been] impaired," WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon said.
Wolfinger sustained serious injuries in the collision, including a broken arm and leg. He was airlifted by LifeFlight to Southwest Medical Center in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Early reports are that a Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling the area at the time and witnessed the crash.
Wolfinger was ruled at fault for the collision, and a report from WSP states the cause of the collision was "bicycle lights not properly equipped."
The bicycle was destroyed in the collision, and Postmus' vehicle sustained "reportable damage."
