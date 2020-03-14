SOUTH BEND — In the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden pulled ahead of main challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders in the count of late-arriving ballots in Pacific County and Washington state.
In the county, Biden has a total of 1,768 votes (37.82%) to Sanders’ 1,389 (29.75%). U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Arizona — the only other remaining active Democratic candidate — received 45 votes (1%).
Statewide as of March 13, Biden led Sanders 37.7% to 35.65%. Gabbard has 0.85% of Washington state votes.
On the Republican ballot, on which the incumbent president was the only choice other than write-ins, Donald Trump received 3,425 votes in Pacific County, while about 1% of Republicans wrote in someone else. Statewide, Trump received 98.38% of Republican ballots, and more than 10,000 Republicans wrote in an alternate candidate.
In the county, Democrats outvoted Republicans 4,669 to 3,461. Statewide, it was 1,445,604 Democrats to 659,867 Republicans. It may be surmised that some Republicans didn’t choose to participate in the one-candidate ballot, but are more likely to vote in the general election when it will count.
County turnout was 52.64% of 15,469 registered voters. Fewer than 50 votes may possibly be added before the election count is completed on March 20. Statewide turnout was 46.31% as of March 13, with King County guessing there may be another 73,000 ballots still to tally.
How the state’s delegates will be allocated
Associated Press:
Biden led statewide Friday by more than 29,000 votes after more than 2 million votes were counted. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts, and those results might not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state’s office, which could be as late as March 27.
Democrats are using the vote-by-mail presidential primary — moved up this year from May — for the first time to allocate delegates instead of the smaller caucuses used in previous years.
The Washington ballot had 13 candidates on it, along with an ‘uncommitted’ option. But because almost all of the candidates had dropped out by Tuesday’s primary, it was essentially a two-person race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. More than 384,000 Democrats voted for candidates other than Biden or Sanders.
