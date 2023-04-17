Zachary R. Rosenthal

Zachary R. Rosenthal was arrested by Long Beach Police in connection with an alleged burglary.

LONG BEACH — One of Washington’s former most-wanted fugitives found himself back in handcuffs after he was located at a burglary in process on the 400 Block of 18th St. SW in Long Beach on April 11.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the call at 7:44 a.m. after a burglar alarm alerted a homeowner that his property was possibly being burglarized. Two officers from the agency responded and quickly located suspicious activity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.