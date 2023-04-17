LONG BEACH — One of Washington’s former most-wanted fugitives found himself back in handcuffs after he was located at a burglary in process on the 400 Block of 18th St. SW in Long Beach on April 11.
Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the call at 7:44 a.m. after a burglar alarm alerted a homeowner that his property was possibly being burglarized. Two officers from the agency responded and quickly located suspicious activity.
LBPD responds
“[Another officer] and I walked down a long gravel driveway to the residence,” an officer stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit. “As we approached the residence, we could see a male subject standing inside of the open garage where the alarm had come from.”
According to court records, the subject, later identified as Zachary R. Rosenthal, 31, of Tacoma, allegedly took off on foot and ran toward a vehicle parked outside the garage. One of the officers reportedly told the man to stop, but he kept running.
“I ran around to the driver’s side door and began pulling on it as Rosenthal attempted to shut the door,” one officer stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit. “I saw another subject run towards the back of the garage, towards the west side of the building.”
“[The other officer] went into the car through the passenger side of the vehicle and pushed the subject toward me. I then was able to fully open the driver’s side door and grab onto Rosenthal’s left arm,” the officer continued, and added the other suspect got away on foot.
No permission
Rosenthal was detained by the officers and told them that he was at the property with the property owner’s son, only identified as “Jordan.” He initially refused to answer any additional questions from the officers and invoked his Fifth Amendment right.
According to court records, the officers contacted the victim, who was recovering from surgery and was not home, and learned that he did not have a son and “no one was allowed to be in his garage.”
“Rosenthal then began speaking with me, saying that he was not breaking into the place and that he was allowed to be at the house. I re-read Rosenthal his constitutional rights, and he stated he understood his rights and that he would now be willing to speak with the police,” an officer stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit for the incident.
According to Rosenthal’s version of the evening, he and a man he met in Tacoma by the name of “Jordan” went to the property and that his dad owned the property. When the men arrived, “Jordan” put a code into a security gate, and the duo drove up to the residence.
“Rosenthal stated several times that he was not trying to break into the garage and thought he was allowed to be there. I asked him why he ran when he saw the police and why he kept running after I told him to stop, and he said he got scared when he saw two people wearing black approaching him, and his adrenaline was running,” an officer stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit for the incident.
The officers were able to open the gate by unhinging it and discovered it had been tampered with, and the garage showed signs of forced entry. They found items on the garage floor that included chains and motor oil. Similar things were found inside the vehicle, including a gun magazine, a hand-held radio, and clothes.
How Rosenthal came into possession of the vehicle, a gray 2004 Infinity G35, also puzzled officers, who discovered its VIN was reported out of Oregon as sold to someone other than Rosenthal.
Rosenthal alleged that his “baby momma” was the vehicle’s rightful owner and had the paperwork. The car did not have license plates.
Rosenthal was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, was booked into the Pacific County Jail on April 11 at 11:09 p.m., and is held on $75,000 bail. His alleged accomplice remains on the loose.
Long record
According to court records and previous coverage, Rosenthal was one of Washington’s most-wanted fugitives in 2020 and was wanted in King, Pierce and Lewis counties for multiple felonies, including vehicle theft, burglary, drug charges, and bail jumping.
On Jan. 11, 2021, Lewis County Superior Court Judge James W. Lawler sentenced Rosenthal to 40 months in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree theft, and second-degree possession of stolen property.
In another case, also settled on Jan. 11, Lawler sentenced Rosenthal to 22 months for bail jumping. It’s unclear when he was released from prison.
