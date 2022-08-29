Quake simulator

A simulator designed to mimic a strong earthquake made a big impression on attendees at the Pacific County Fair in Menlo and Safety Fair in Long Beach last week.

 JEFF CLEMENS

LONG BEACH and MENLO — Residents at both ends of the county had the chance to experience what a strong 7.0 earthquake would feel like.

The past weekend, a simulator was set up at the Pacific County Fair in Menlo and Safety Fair in Long Beach. Children found the experience to be fun, while their parents were stunned.

