LONG BEACH and MENLO — Residents at both ends of the county had the chance to experience what a strong 7.0 earthquake would feel like.
The past weekend, a simulator was set up at the Pacific County Fair in Menlo and Safety Fair in Long Beach. Children found the experience to be fun, while their parents were stunned.
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency used grant funding to pay the $9,500 price, which included a $2,000 match from the county.
“I think it’s worth every penny to be able to do what they’ve been able to do,” PCEMA Director Scott McDougall said during the Safety Fair. “We have had a really good [number of visitors] and a big turnout, and we have run a lot of people through here today.”
The simulator is owned and operated by Big Shaker Enterprises out of Vista, California, and is a modified trailer with a hydraulic system that is operated by a computer that shakes the entire trailer violently. The interior is designed to resemble a room inside a house.
“Once a year, we have a truck that drives them up, and [we do] a little circuit and try to cover as much ground as we can for a couple of weeks,” Tom Woertz of Big Shaker Enterprises said. “Especially for the younger ones, this is pretty memorable so that hopefully they will know, oh gosh [and know what to do] instead of going through the motions they [practice] at school. They can actually feel how one is going to feel.”
The specific trailer at the two fairs mimics a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on the Richter scale, but the company has one capable of matching a magnitude 8.0 quake.
In comparison, the Nisqually earthquake on Feb. 28, 2001, had a magnitude of 6.8, the Satsop earthquake of July 3, 1999, had a magnitude of 5.8, and the largest quake of the past 100 years in Washington was the Strait of Georgia earthquake on June 23, 1946, which had a magnitude of 7.3.
“The 7.0 will feel different depending on where you are,” Brian Terbush, an earthquake/volcano coordinator at the Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division, said. “You’ve got to be very close to it for it to be this strong, but this could be a magnitude 8.0 if you are 100 miles away.”
Terbush referenced the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, which ranks an earthquake’s felt intensity. He described the intensity of the earthquake simulator as being severe, which is the third highest ranking on the scale and an 8 out of 10.
The tier is defined as “damage slight in specially designed structures; considerable damage in ordinary substantial buildings with partial collapse. Damage is great in poorly built structures. Fall of chimneys, factory stacks, columns, monuments, walls. Heavy furniture overturned.”
The hot topic surrounding the simulator and most of the safety fair was the potential of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and its aftermath for peninsula residents. Terbush and McDougall admitted that with a CSZ earthquake, the simulator very well could be a close reality for the Long Beach Peninsula and even for those residing further inland.
The simulators are becoming increasingly popular for the sole purpose of early preparation for emergency responders and schools. Big Shaker Enterprises has four within its traveling circuit and has sold a few to clients, including a fire department in California.
The rare look into what could happen is allowing schools to train students about what to actually expect when an earthquake comes and the proper way of getting under a desk or safe space until the shaking stops.
“This gives people [a great] idea of what they might feel,” McDougall said.
