LONG BEACH — Washington’s highest set of winter “king tides” is about to begin. These natural spectacles attract crowds to watch towering surf pound against the peninsula southern cliffs and flood inland along beach access approaches.
The year’s maximum tides commence this weekend. Storms out in the ocean and other factors often add one or more feet to the height of the surf. Monitor www.weather.gov/pqr for surf warnings.
Plenty of caution is warranted. Rushing waters can pull the unwary out to sea and dislodge large woody debris. Stay well away from logs that can be picked up by the surf and flipped over onto nearby pedestrians.
These king tides occur when the sun and moon’s gravitational pull reinforce one another. King tides offer a glimpse of how rising sea levels from global climate change could affect the state’s coastal areas.
Along Washington’s outer coast at Cape Disappointment, this winter's remaining king tides will occur:
Dec. 11 9:31 a.m. 9.16
Dec. 12 10:15 a.m. 9.67
Dec. 13 11 a.m. 10.03
Dec. 14 11:45 a.m. 10.21
Dec. 15 12:31 p.m. 10.16
Dec. 16 1:17 p.m. 9.87
Dec. 17 2:04 p.m. 9.36
Jan. 9 8:55 a.m. 9.21
Jan. 10 9:48 a.m. 9.55
Jan. 11 10:40 a.m. 9.80
Jan. 12 11:30 a.m. 9.92
Jan. 13 12:19 p.m. 9.86
Jan. 14 1:06 p.m. 9.59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.