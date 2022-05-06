PACIFIC COUNTY — Highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been confirmed in a non-commercial backyard flock in Pacific County, officials said May 6.
The flock owners reported sick birds and an increased rate of mortality. Samples taken on May 4 were tested for the presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock on May 5 by state and federal labs. Bird flu has not been found in commercial poultry in the state.
Bird flu was also reported Friday in Linn County in Western Oregon. These are the first detections of the disease this year among domestic birds in the Pacific flyway in the Lower 48, the USDA said Friday.
"I believe it was in North Pacific County. From what it sounds like, we’re just the first place where it’s been officially tested, but it’s probably pretty widespread at this point," Pacific County Health Director Katie Lindstrom said Friday afternoon.
There is no immediate public health concern due to this avian influenza virus. Bird flu very rarely infects humans. It does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be properly cooked.
The Washington state veterinarian quarantined the affected premise and birds on the property will be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the Pacific County outbreak.
WSDA is advising commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Deaths or illness among domestic birds should be reported to the WSDA Avian Health Program at 1-800-606-3056. For wild birds, please use the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool: tinyurl.com/WA-bird-flu-reporting.
WSDA has activated a multi-agency response plan following the confirmation of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in domestic birds in Pacific County. WSDA will work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) in this response.
“We have a vigorous response plan but this development demonstrates how important good biosecurity can be, especially for backyard bird owners,” Dr. Amber Itle, state veterinarian, said. “We have not diagnosed the virus anywhere else in our domestic poultry population, but the presence of the virus in migratory waterfowl is a risk to backyard poultry. One step owners should take is preventing contact between their birds and wild birds.”
Visit agr.wa.gov/birdflu for more information about avian influenza and protecting flocks from this disease.
