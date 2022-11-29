“I was just lucky that Chomp woke us up. Otherwise we would not be alive.”
The words of 11-year-old Kain Larsen pay tribute to his pet, then attest to a family loss beyond their burned home.
“I miss her.”
As the family of six escaped the dark smoke, his grandmother, 64-year-old Millie Larsen, made sure his little sister Mavis was safe.
Then she collapsed. Rescuers revived her, but she died at Ocean Beach Hospital.
“She helped us through a lot of tough times,” Kain added. “She helped Mommy in multiple ways.”
‘Could barely breathe’
Friday morning’s fire destroyed the Nahcotta home of Dana “Dede” Larsen and Sharold “Fluffy” Larsen. They, middle child Persephone, and the others were unhurt, although Fluffy Larsen and Kain had hospital checks for smoke inhalation.
“It was very smoky and we could barely breathe,” 9-year-old Persephone said.
The experience has them grieving their lost matriarch, but counting blessings, aware their loss happened the day after Thanksgiving.
“At some point in the morning, my son started screaming. His gray cat was biting him — that wasn’t normal,” Dana Larsen recalled. “My husband woke to go to the bathroom at the same time, and saw smoke. It was extremely fast.”
As she escaped from the fire, she determined her two eldest were safe, but could not immediately locate Mavis, who is six and has autism.
“She bonded to Grandma and she slept with her grandmother— she was very protective of her. The smoke was so dark. You couldn’t see anything,” she said.
She collapsed
Dana Larsen realized their kindergartner was safe, but at a cost. “She is the reason my youngest got out, I watched her. The only reason Mavis got out was because of Grandma. … but she collapsed.”
As Fluffy Larsen tried to aim hoses at the fire, neighbors came to help and sheltered the children as rescue crews arrived.
Chomp wasn’t the only family pet missing. Another cat, Hades, and a caged rabbit named Ceri are likely to have perished. So too their dog, a Great Pyrenees called Mr. Fishy. “They’re supposed to be smart, loyal and protective,” he said, describing the breed, “she was a pampered, spoiled, ‘scaredy-cat’ dog — that everyone loved.”
Dana Larsen, 32, is prone to seizures; the big white creature was her therapy dog. A single tear rolled down her left cheek. “When the mood was bad, she was the one friend that I had,” she said.
‘Mama was the best’
As well as thanking their neighbors and others who have offered practical help, the Larsens are eager to share fond memories of Millie, who was a Catholic. “Thoughts and prayers are really appreciated,” Dana Larsen said.
Millie had immigrated from the Philippines more than three decades ago. Her late husband George was 6-4 and she was 5-3 (“She used to stand on a chair to kiss him!”). They connected as pen pals. Fluffy, 31, is the middle of their three sons; the youngest, Karry, lives locally and is assisting with their temporary accommodation.
Fluffy Larsen works at a local rehab center and has a second job as a pharmacy technician. He noted that his mother had issues, including congestive heart difficulties that caused them to insist on her retirement some years back. She moved with the family to set up home in Nahcotta in 2016.
It delighted Dede Larsen. “I found a home that was perfect, beautiful, a small three-bedroom house. It was a dream. It was everything I ever wanted,”
And Fluffy Larsen said his mother’s health improved. “She was getting better, but we think the stress of this, and the smoke, her heart couldn’t take it.”
“Mama was the best. She taught me how to drive,” Dana Larsen said. “Her door was always open for people. She made friends with everyone, and there were feasts all the time and everyone went home with food. She was not just our mom; she was a mom to a lot of people.”
Make a plan
She said the fire may have been caused by a spark from batteries in a drawer. “It was a really freak thing. We didn’t have a chance to institute a plan — we just had to get out.”
She said all households should create an escape plan. And families must cherish what is important.
“We need to make sure we take these things seriously, especially with working parents to make a boundary between your work and make time for your family. Your kids — you need to go to their programs — and hug them every single night.
“I was going to bed at night feeling lucky, and that was to be my last thought before waking up was how lucky and safe I was.”
Dana Larsen recalled her mother-in-law’s joy at the available seafood at the coast. She had prepared calamari for Thanksgiving.
“She was beautiful.”
Snuggled in a blue blanket outside their hotel refuge, her son offered one last thought.
“She is still with us,” Kain said.
