CATHLAMET — Human remains found June 26 on Wahkiakum County's Columbia River shoreline were identified on July 2 as those of Cory Martin, 26, of Portland, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
Martin was last seen jumping off the I-5 Bridge between Vancouver and Portland on Dec. 5, 2018.
The county coroner transported the remains to the office of the Washington state forensic anthropologist for scientific examination. County authorities expressed appreciation to the state anthropologist and state odontologist for "fast and accurate scientific identification. Also, that identification would not have been possible without the thorough initial investigation done by the Portland Police Department."
