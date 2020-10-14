CATHLAMET — On Oct. 8, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office received a report of human remains washed up on the shore of the Columbia River. The remains were recovered by the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.
The remains bore unmistakable similarities to a person described by multiple witnesses as having jumped from the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier on Sept. 25.
On Oct. 12, with logistical support from the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office and the equipment and expertise of the fingerprinting experts of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, the recovered remains were positively identified to be those of Mark Vinson, 61, a longtime Western Washington resident who had no fixed address.
"The Wahkiakum County Sheriff and the Coroner express their gratitude to Cowlitz County and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance, and to the owner of the property on which the decedent was found, for loaning the coroner an ATV that was used in the recovery process," according to a press release.
