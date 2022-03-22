A device fashioned to resemble an explosive that was left at Home Depot in Warrenton on March 17 led to an evacuation of the retailer and a visit from the bomb squad.
In the afternoon, an employee found an object with exposed wires and marked with political graffiti in the store’s parking lot. The employee brought it to the returns desk inside the store.
Warrenton police were called shortly before 5 p.m. An officer photographed the device and sent pictures to Oregon State Police. The Warrenton Fire Department was also dispatched.
Emergency responders emptied the building and parking lot of employees and customers. The city’s Public Works Department closed off the area to the public.
Oregon State Police’s Salem-based explosives unit arrived on scene and dismantled what turned out to be a hoax device.
“It truly did look like (a bomb),” Sgt. Jim Pierce, of the Warrenton Police Department, said. “However, it was nonexplosive when they took it apart.”
The area was reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The incident is under investigation. No suspects have been identified.
Anyone who was at Home Depot between roughly 4 and 5 p.m. on Thursday and saw anything suspicious in the parking lot, or who has any information, is asked to contact Pierce at jpierce@ci.warrenton.or.us, the police department’s general number — 503-861-2235 — or through Warrenton’s dispatch center at 503-325-8661.
