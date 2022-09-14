Bomb disposal technicians with the Washington State Patrol responded to Raymond on Sept. 14 to check out a potentially explosive device brought by a citizen in his pickup to the Raymond Police Department.
RAYMOND — Downtown Raymond was the center of a tense incident in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a man brought what turned out to be two homemade bombs to the Raymond Police Department. Officers cordoned off a one block radius around the department for safety.
According to Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor, a man who lives on Mill Creek Road in rural Raymond found a suspicious box inside his shop that appeared to have two improvised explosive devices inside.
Spoor is a former 82nd Airborne soldier, and has experience being around and working with explosive devices. He used that knowledge to determine the general blast radius and what the explosives could potentially do.
“I had my officers describe to me what they had,” Spoor said. “I did some quick math based on my experience and figured the blast area would be approximately 5 feet. So I doubled that, and we decided to cordon off an area the size of the department.”
To be even safer, his officers tripled the perimeter.
A bomb-squad responded from the Washington State Patrol with four technicians who handled removing and disabling the device. A trooper wearing a bomb-squad suit removed the device from the truck and inspected it before other technicians disarmed it.
The two devices were determined to be in fact small explosives, one was a small explosive made with a rat trap and a shotgun shell and the other was a sophisticated electronic explosive that turned out to not be filled with explosive powder.
Scene command and control was rocky during the incident because Spoor was out-of-service when it happened and his officers were handling multiple situations, but he maintained constant contact with his officers and other officials.
One moment did stand out as a bomb technician was attempting to disarm the two devices a woman in a silver SUV drove into the parking lot next to the police department and exited her vehicle. The technician had to yell at her several times to leave the area, and appeared to be in disbelief that she made it through the perimeter.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and South Bend Police Department also responded to the scene, officers stood at a nearby corner at Duryea and Second Street to watch and assist if necessary
The Observer reached out to Sheriff Robin Souvenir who was on scene but he declined all media inquiries stating, “it’s not my scene.”
Some citizens in the area were frustrated with the law enforcement response and lack of transparency during the incident.
“I was literally parked there and was told nothing,” a resident stated on Facebook. “Not even as I left. There was literally an officer standing in the middle of the lot on his phone when I went back down to my car…casually conversing.”
Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts was yelled at by a sheriff’s office deputy after trying to inquire about the situation and what she could tell citizens was happening.
“I am very unhappy right now,” Roberts stated to the Observer.
Spoor stands by the actions of his officers and commends them for handling the situation. He also credits his sister agencies who, along with his officers, responded to the unknown situation.
“I can always get better at keeping people informed,” Spoor said. “We always have an after-action meeting. We will look at what we can do better, what we did good, and what we didn’t do good.”
Spoor added that scenes like the bomb scare are very complex and a lot happens behinds the scenes that the general citizen doesn’t see.
He also specified that his officers and the Raymond Fire Department took all actions they could to ensure the safety of the citizens of Raymond, even if they didn’t seem apparent to everyone else.
“At no time were any citizens in danger,” Spoor said. “I give all the credit to my officers and the other agencies who worked the scene. “
