RAYMOND — Downtown Raymond was the center of a tense incident in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14, after a man brought what turned out to be two homemade bombs and a smoke bomb to the Raymond Police Department. Officers cordoned off a one-block radius around the department for safety.
According to Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor, a man who lives on Mill Creek Road in rural Raymond found a suspicious box inside his shop that appeared to have two homemade explosive devices inside.
“I had my officers describe to me what they had,” Spoor said. “I did some quick math based on my experience and figured the blast area would be approximately 5 feet. So I doubled that, and we decided to cordon off an area the size of the department.”
Officers also sent pictures of the devices that were inside a box in the bed of the man’s truck in the police department’s parking lot and had bomb technicians from the Washington State Patrol look over the photos and determine if they were authentic and what danger they posed.
Between Spoor’s estimate and the bomb squad determining that the devices appeared to be real, officers cordoned off a one-block radius and evacuated the police department.
Bomb techs respond
Four bomb technicians responded and handled removing and disabling the devices. A trooper wearing a bomb-squad suit removed the box from the truck’s bed and then took each device and item out one by one. Before even moving the box, the suited-up technician conducted a thorough evaluation of the device’s stability.
Two of the devices were determined to be, in fact, small explosives; one was a small explosive made with a rat trap and a shotgun shell, and the other was a sophisticated electronic explosive that turned out not to be filled with explosive powder. A third device was a homemade smoke bomb.
Scene command and control were spotty during the incident because Spoor was out-of-service when it happened, and his officers were handling multiple situations, but he maintained constant contact with his officers and other officials.
One moment did stand out as a bomb technician attempted to disarm two of the devices, and a woman in a silver SUV drove into the parking lot next to the police department and exited her vehicle. A technician had to yell at her several times to leave the area, and appeared to be in disbelief that she had made it through the perimeter.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and South Bend Police Department also responded to the scene; officers stood at a nearby corner at Duryea and Second Street to watch and assist if necessary.
The Observer reached out to Sheriff Robin Souvenir, who was on the scene, but he declined all media inquiries stating, “it’s not my scene.” However, it later turned out that the overall incident fell under the sheriff’s office command since it originated on Mill Creek Road beyond the Raymond city limits.
During the tense moments of the bomb technicians assessing, removing and disabling the devices, citizens in the area were frustrated with the law enforcement response and lack of transparency during the incident.
Information scarce
It was some three hours before any official comment was made about the incident.
“I was literally parked there and was told nothing,” one resident stated on Facebook. “Not even as I left. There was literally an officer standing in the middle of the lot on his phone when I went back down to my car … casually conversing.”
Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts was yelled at by a sheriff’s office deputy after trying to inquire about the situation and what she could tell citizens was happening.
“I am very unhappy right now,” Roberts stated to the Observer. She later clarified in an email that she notified the neighboring apartment complex manager to inform the building’s residents of the situation.
Chief explains
Spoor stands by his officers’ actions and commends them for handling the situation. He also credits his sister agencies who, along with his officers, responded to the unknown situation.
“I can always get better at keeping people informed,” Spoor said. “We always have an after-action meeting. We will look at what we can do better, what we did good, and what we didn’t do good.”
Spoor added that scenes like the bomb scare are very complex, and a lot happens behind the scenes that the general citizen doesn’t see.
He also specified that his officers and the Raymond Fire Department took all actions they could to ensure the safety of the citizens of Raymond, even if they didn’t seem apparent to everyone else.
“At no time were any citizens in danger,” Spoor said. “I give all the credit to my officers and the other agencies who worked the scene.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the case remains active and under investigation.
