LONG BEACH PENINSULA — With just more than two weeks until ballots arrive for the April 26 special election, supporters and opponents of the Ocean Beach School District’s proposed bond have officially made their pitch to voters.
The two groups have submitted their formal “For/Against” statements to the Pacific County Auditor’s Office, which will appear in the voters’ guide that, like ballots, gets mailed out ahead of the election. Ballots are expected to be mailed out April 8.
As required by state law, the six citizens comprising the two groups were appointed last month by the OBSD school board, which had advertised for the volunteer positions in the weeks prior.
Members of the group in support of the bond include Madeline Matson, executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum; David Glasson, Long Beach city administrator; and Mavis Shucka, former vice president and branch manager at Bank of the Pacific. Members opposed to the bond include Bonnie Lou Cozby, president of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the Village Club; Tom Downer, of Jack’s Country Store; and Diane Gruber, a retired lawyer in Oysterville.
In order for the $96.2 million bond to pass next month, it must receive 60% of the vote, a supermajority. According to OBSD estimates, the bond would raise the tax rate by approximately 86 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — or $21.50 a month for a home worth $300,000.
The most costly project covered by the bond is the $44 million for the construction of a new, tsunami-safe K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that would consolidate Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary. Its construction would effectively create a unified campus in Ilwaco to house all of the district’s K-12 students. The other large project is earthquake retrofitting and upgrades to Ilwaco High School’s operational systems, which comes in at $29 million and does not include $5 million in grant funds from the state that the district expects to receive if the bond passes.
Supporters make case
In their opening statement explaining why district voters should approve the bond next month, the supporters highlighted a handful of reasons.
The first is that current low-interest rates make now the right time “to move on this large-scale infrastructure project for our schools and kids,” even during what they said is a financially trying time for many in the community. “After years of deferred maintenance, community discussions, and a global pandemic, the importance of in person instruction is evident.”
The group also touted the benefits of a single K-12 campus, rather than having the district’s four main schools spread out between Ilwaco, Long Beach and Ocean Park. Along with facilities maintenance savings estimated at $500,000 annually, they wrote that a single campus “would allow for enhanced school safety and effective management of emergencies.”
Supporters also said that consolidating LBE and OPE into one campus in Ilwaco would: Decrease busing times for all school bus routes; allow for siblings attending different schools to be dropped off and picked up at the same location; allow for better and easier collaboration between teachers from different schools; and utilize auxiliary services like cafeterias, libraries and nurses more efficiently and economically.
As a tourist destination with one of the highest rates of second-home ownership in the state, bond supporters also say that only 45% of the bond’s assessed value is residentially zoned and owned locally. “The majority of the district is second-home owners and commercially owned, meaning second-home owners and commercial property owners will pay the majority.”
Finally, the group wrote that the approval of this bond would set the Long Beach Peninsula community up for future success.
“Consolidating to one campus makes fiscal and educational sense,” they wrote. “Investing in these projects now will set our school system up for our next generation’s success.”
Opponents demand different plan
The group opposing the bond explained in their opening statement that their main opposition to the bond revolved around three key areas.
The first is that the bond’s approval would mean the closure of LBE and OPE as schools, “our two remaining community-based elementary schools” — although all of the district’s students, regardless of where they live in the district, presently attend LBE from grades K-2 and attend OPE from grades 3-5.
As one of many small-school districts in the state with an enrollment below 2,000 students, the group wrote that community-based schools “are central to these districts” and claimed they provide higher quality education than centralized schools.
“Our district should return to a grade K-5 community school model. This bond permanently eliminates that option,” the opponents wrote, adding that the district does not qualify to receive matching funds for the new K-5 elementary school because not enough time has elapsed since the schools it is replacing — LBE and OPE — underwent a significant remodel.
The second area of disagreement is the cost of replacing the athletic field and stadium, which the group said is “disproportionate” to the district’s size.
The bond includes $10 million to replace the existing 43-year-old stadium that has an estimated lifespan of 2-4 more years and is at serious risk of collapsing from a minor seismic event, as well as resurface the track, replace the grass field with more conditions-friendly artificial turf, and install new drainage. The new stadium, as presently designed, would reduce seating capacity from current figures.
“Quality athletic facilities are important for our student-athletes, and can be accomplished at far less expense,” the group wrote.
Finally, bond opponents said that taxpayers deserve relief after paying on the current $23 million bond that was passed in 2003.
“Vote no on this bond. Demand a different plan that meets the actual needs of the students while protecting community-based elementary schools and taxpayer money already spent,” they wrote. “We call upon OBSD to give voters something we can support.”
Rebuttals
Each of the sides were allowed a short rebuttal against their counterparts’ opening statement.
In their rebuttal, the supporters of the bond wrote that separate elementary schools “are no longer an effective way to educate our children.”
“Maintaining and staffing community schools has become unaffordable. One campus and one elementary school is the best option for the kids,” they said.
They also argued that athletic facility improvements are needed, and said that any parent would attest that there aren’t adequate spaces to accommodate school sports.
Finally, they said that relief for taxpayers from a school bond would be great, but “our world does not stand still. Kids need safe and modern schools.”
In their rebuttal, opponents of the bond said that OBSD is urging for $96.2 million to build and renovate facilities rather than maintaining what was built or renovated fewer than 20 years ago. “‘Consolidation’ means our community-based elementary schools will close, and we will discard the $23 million investment that’s almost paid for,” they wrote.
The group also took aim at the estimated $500,000 that the district would save annually under the single campus plan, arguing that spending $96.2 million to save $500,000 annually is not a good return on investment.
“Vote no,” they concluded. “We all deserve better. Try again with a bond we can all support.”
