WARRENTON — A 7-year-old boy was killed and his father was seriously injured on Aug. 3 when a driver struck them from behind as they were riding bicycles near the Hammond Marina boat basin.
The call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. Archer Glenn Gardner died at the scene. Korey Michael Gardner, 36, was taken to a Portland-area hospital.
Authorities said the Renton residents had been staying at a nearby bed-and-breakfast and were riding northbound along the grass and dirt shoulder of Lake Drive when the driver, Richard William Kulackoski, 60, hit them with his pickup. Kulackoski had almost hit a runner moments before.
Kulackoski works at an Ilwaco bait shop and was bringing bait to another shop near the boat basin, District Attorney Ron Brown said. Kulackoski has a record of driving-related violations in Pacific County dating back more than a decade.
Kulackoski has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving, according to court filings.
The Warrenton Police Department is leading the investigation and the Clatsop County Major Crime Team is conducting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.