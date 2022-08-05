WARRENTON — A 7-year-old boy was killed and his father was seriously injured on Aug. 3 when a driver struck them from behind as they were riding bicycles near the Hammond Marina boat basin.

The call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. Archer Glenn Gardner died at the scene. Korey Michael Gardner, 36, was taken to a Portland-area hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.