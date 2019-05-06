CHINOOK — The Boys and Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula is gearing up for one of its most important fundraising events in Chinook on May 18, with a new executive director in charge and a renewed focus on building strong local buy-in for one of the area’s most vital youth programs.
Continuing a 27-year tradition started by the Ocean Beach School Foundation, the annual auction and feast at the historic Chinook School Event Center represents a fun opportunity to benefit the club, which is a focal point for more than 230 area school children and youths.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula has served Ocean Beach students since 2006. Currently numbering more than 230 members, the club has an average daily attendance of 77 1st-6th graders. It has two full-time and six part-time staff, plus volunteers.
The club has a new executive director, Jennifer Magneson, Psy.D., who is familiar with the clubs from having previously served as board chairwoman. Magneson worked as chief clinical officer at Willapa Behavioral Health for two and a half years. She is a school psychologist with a doctorate in clinical psychology. She recently returned from Colorado to take this position.
“With a new executive director, our vision and mission will continue to evolve and grow,” club directors said in a press release. “We hope you will help us do both. The board, staff and club families thank you. See you at the auction!”
Over 90 percent of the club’s funding comes from grants, donations and fundraising events like the upcoming auction and feast.
This year’s is Harry Potter. People can buy tickets and donate online at www.longbeachbgc.com. All proceeds go toward funding quality programming at the club. There will be a silent auction in the Chinook School, plus a “magical live auction” in the events center — the lovingly restored Chinook Gymnasium. The live auction includes generous donations.
• An all-day crabbing and fishing trip for four
• A sushi dinner for eight
• An eight-night Kona Coast Hawaiian Resort stay for two to four guests
• A Traeger grill and ribeye steaks: and much more.
Another opportunity to support the club is through the South Pacific County Community Foundation. The foundation has a grant catalog where people can donate to specified nonprofit organizations. This year, the club is requesting funding to expand and enhance its summer program, during which students take what they learned in school and create hands-on projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math-related experiences, like underwater robots.
