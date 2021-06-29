ILWACO — The pandemic put history on hold.
The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is announcing that the clock is running again.
Doors at 115 S.E. Lake St. in Ilwaco will open to visitors on July 7.
Because of covid restrictions, the museum has been closed since March 2020. A couple of Ilwaco High School groups toured to learn how the museum functioned, but there have been no regular visitors for more than a year.
The institution’s leaders took the opportunity to install a new roof and renovate areas damaged by heavy rain in early 2020. State funding and insurance covered the costs.
A members-only sneak-peek event was held Saturday, with an opportunity to view the refurbished galleries. The mood was understandably festive.
“People love this place and want to see it thrive — and that is definitely on the agenda!” board president Bill Garvin told a group of almost 50 supporters. “These last 18 months have been tough for everybody, personally, economically and professionally, and we are no exception. But we have been lucky, because our membership has done a great job supporting us.”
During the shutdown, the museum hired Madeline Moore as its executive director last September. She said it would have been impossible to efficiently remodel the galleries if they were open. “We would have had to close in a normal year.”
But now, Moore said she is “beyond excited” to be opening to visitors on July 7.
At Saturday’s social event, she commended staff, board members and others who kept the museum’s mission alive during the shutdown. “It took a lot of hands to get this back together,” she said. “We are looking to the future with new bright plans ahead of us.”
‘Fun stuff’ galore
Moore has volunteered with the institution since she was five, later serving as curator of its dollhouses and more recently on the board of directors. Her background includes media, operating a baking business and helping create a national organization called Rethinking Rural to connect young leaders.
Her hiring delighted retired long-time director Betsy Millard. “It’s so nice to have her at the helm, because now I get to do all the fun stuff,” she said, as she aligned photos of railroad pioneers Edwin and Lewis Loomis ahead of the members’ gathering. They will be the first of the portraits of Peninsula “characters” which will swap out with others in coming months.
Millard’s glee is impossible to hide.
“We love this place so much — and we are giving it away for free! … It’s such a special place.”
She and Donella Lucero head up the collections management.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Lucero, with equal enthusiasm. “The exhibits are updated and new, and people will be able to see it all. There are brand new stories to tell and items to see.”
Chinook history prominent
The museum’s goal is to reflect the region’s rich history, beginning with the Chinook people and tracing more recent activities including logging, fishing, lifesaving and tourism.
It has 7,300 square feet of galleries dedicated to permanent exhibits with other space allocated four or five times a year for themed displays. The first is “Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell,” a collection of historical tidbits staff shared on social media during the past year during the closure.
Exhibits highlight the spectacular and the everyday. While a sea coast model village contains common artifacts from local homes and businesses, fisheries, shipwrecks and rescue dramas on the Peninsula’s treacherous ocean beaches are highlighted. A 26-foot Monomoy surfboat from the Klipsan Beach Lifesaving Service Station is on show alongside a lifesaving beach cart, complete with a Breeches Buoy.
The Chinook Gallery includes a Chinookan Utility Canoe and George Lagergren’s Tenas Leloo (little wolf) canoe, as well as baskets and other cedar tree bark artifacts.
Artifacts of ordinary life
The museum is housed in the former Telephone Utilities building, which was built in the 1960s. Its owner, the city of Ilwaco, leases it to the museum for $1 a year. One display highlights old phone equipment, another a barbershop. Yet another has typesetting equipment from the Chinook Observer and pump organs from the Ilwaco Presbyterian and Free Congregational churches.
In one corner is a 1960s display, including a gramophone and long-playing record collection plus a Charles Mulvey painting. A mannequin dressed in the era’s distinctive fashions stands with beloved Peninsula resident Bette Snyder’s bowling bag at its feet.
Transportation is key
Trains are a special interest of Donna Mead of Ocean Park, who attended Saturday’s event. “They did a nice job, they really did,” she said. “It’s not cluttered. They have so much here, but it is really tastefully done.”
The museum’s largest artifact is the Nahcotta, a refurbished passenger train coach built by the Pullman Palace Car Co. of Chicago. It ran from 1889 to 1930 on the local narrow-gauge line nicknamed the Clamshell Railroad.
It is staged outside the museum and is only open to visitors twice a year, during a model train event in July and the Cranberrian Fair in October.
Other railroad displays include a recreation of elements of the Ilwaco Rail and Navigation Company’s Freight Depot, which served as Ilwaco’s commercial transportation hub in the early 1900s. Upstairs there is a 50-foot diorama of the Peninsula in 1925 with a working N-scale model railroad created and maintained by the Peninsula Model Railroad Club.
Nearby are historic toys, meticulously constructed dollhouses and a display marking the courageous voyage of Gerard D’Aboville, the first person to row across both the Atlantic and the Pacific. The Frenchman’s 134-day ocean crossing from Japan in 1991 concluded in Ilwaco.
Free admission in 2021
Thanks to donations from supporters and the Port of Ilwaco, no admission fees will be charged during 2021, except for special events.
For now, masks will be required for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
“Many of our visitors and volunteers are high-risk and we want to continue to keep them healthy,” said Moore. “We will continue to wear masks as we get our feet wet with being back open. We will also practice social distancing and, thankfully, our large building and generally small crowds makes that pretty easy.”
Coming events:
• July 17-18 — Clamshell Railroad Days, an annual celebration of model trains and local train history, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days;
• Sept, 17-18 — The 25th annual Peninsula Quilt Guild exhibition, with more than 100 quilts on display;
• Oct. 22 — Nov. 13 — “Out the Window” Art Auction, with bidding in person and online to raise funds for museum operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.