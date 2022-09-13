LONG BEACH — While the vast majority of visitors in town for Rod Run 2022 were law-abiding fun seekers, a man found himself in hot water after allegedly brandishing a firearm and terrifying a man and woman during a road rage incident.
This was the low point of loutish behavior that primarily played out in Long Beach, while actual event participants were peaceable.
“After many years of fairly well behaved crowds, it seems that we are going back again to a more disorderly and disruptive crowd,” Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright said on Sept. 12. “There were many fights downtown.”
Wright continued, “To those citizens who came and enjoyed themselves and behaved themselves, I offer sincere thanks. You were the majority that is for sure, but the ‘small’ number that cause problems sure do make their presence felt. They end up ruining it for everyone.”
Road rage
The alleged road rage altercation happened on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 9:37 p.m. when Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) took a report of a man pointing a firearm at people. A responding officer was quickly on the scene and stopped the offending vehicle, which was reported as a blue Tesla Model Y.
According to court records, an officer from the Long Beach Police Department handled the investigation and learned that the Tesla driven by Arthur F. Fry, 77, stopped at the intersection of Sid Snyder Dr. and Pacific Avenue S facing west. At the same time, another vehicle, only identified as a truck, with occupants Devin E. Heitzenrader, 19, and Ellie M. Hamilton, 18, was also at the intersection.
“Heitzenrader explained that he was at the intersection of Sid Snyder [Dr.] and Pacific Avenue S. facing west, preparing to turn north onto Pacific Avenue S. He said that the Tesla was facing east and stopped on the opposite side of the intersection,” LBPD Officer Anthony Natslopoulos stated in the probable cause affidavit.
“Heitzenrader said that it was his turn to go through the intersection, but Fry went first and ‘flipped’ them off. Heitzenrader said he then ‘flipped’ Fry off. Heitzenrader said that Fry then pulled out a black pouch with a skull on it, pulled a gun out of the pouch, and then cocked the gun at Heitzenrader and Hamilton’s heads,” he added.
According to court records, the alleged victims told the officer that they believed Fry was going to shoot them, so they put their hands up. When asked if they were afraid, they both told the officer they were.
A witness who saw the brief standoff and had been the one to call 911 told police that she saw the gun being pointed at the duo and their hands raised.
Officers located a Glock 43 handgun in Fry’s possession inside a pouch with a skull on it matching what the victims stated. Fry was placed under arrest for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
During a preliminary hearing on Monday, Sept. 12, Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford presented a charge for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, which is a Class A felony. The maximum sentence for the crime is life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter set Fry’s bail at $50,000 due to him having no criminal history. Fry declined to be appointed an indigent defense attorney and instead informed the court he planned to hire his own.
Fry’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 16.
LBPD observations
Law enforcement officers were actively engaged throughout the weekend as some attendees appeared to regard open-carry of alcoholic beverages and other lawlessness as getting a free pass.
“Rod Run weekend was very busy for us,” Wright said. “The Long Beach Police Department hired an additional 17 officers to assist us in policing this event and all officers were on extended shifts. Washington State Patrol assisted us by arresting our DUI stops. I believe they took at least three for us and we made an additional DUI arrest.”
The city’s new restrooms off of Bolstad Avenue were damaged and thousands of dollars of damage was done — the Observer will report further in a follow-up story. “We did catch the suspects, thanks to witnesses, but to be honest the taxpayers will end up paying for the repairs more than likely,” Wright said.
The police chief said he plans to propose a steep increase in law enforcement staffing and expenses for the 2023 Rod Run weekend.
“I am always nervous going into Rod Run weekend, but it seems that for a long time we were going in the right direction. We even reduced the number of officers we brought down. After this weekend I am going to request an increase in law enforcement presence next year, “ Wright said.
The chief estimated the cost to Long Beach at about $29,000 this year, and said it could grow to nearly $49,000 in 2023.
“I am also going to request an increase of presence from Washington State Patrol in the hopes they can increase the number of troopers here next year,” Wright said. “I am very grateful to Sgt. Brad Moon and the troopers who were here to assist. They were a great help. I also want to thank for the support that I have received from Mayor Phillips and the Long Beach City Council in funding my requests in the past.”
