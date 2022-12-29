SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners voted on Dec. 29 during a special meeting to remove the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office umbrella and make it a stand alone agency. The change will mean the agency will fall under the supervision of the county commissioners.
According to PCEMA Director Scott McDougall and county Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, the move has been tossed around for over the past decade. PCEMA was originally under its own umbrella before being moved to the sheriff’s office.
The decision to separate was recently proposed by the PCEMA council, which consists of eight members including local mayors, the county commissioners and the sheriff. The council voted unanimously for the recommendation.
The decision will prevent the agency from being disrupted every four years during election cycles, and would allow grant funding to go directly to emergency management related services and advancements.
“The board of county commissioners affirm the decisions of the PCEMA council to amend the interlocal agency agreement for the emergency management agency,” McDougall said.
“PCEMA will now fall under the commissioners like the Pacific County Health and Human Services agency and the Pacific County Department of Public Works. It’s been talked about since 2011 and allows for continuity and planning,” he added.
This is a developing story and an in-depth story will be in next week's paper.
