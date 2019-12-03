ASTORIA — The Astoria-Megler Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half Sunday afternoon after a head-on crash, resulting in a massive traffic backup in the rain.
Police and witnesses say a driver traveling southbound in an SUV crossed the center line of the curved ramp at the base of the bridge, crashing into an oncoming Ford pickup head-on.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the centerline had extensive injuries, including a cut right leg.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were removed from the scene by Classic Towing. Responding agencies included Medix, Astoria Police, Oregon State Police, the Astoria Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The scene was cleared by about 4:20 p.m.
Police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor.
