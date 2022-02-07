ILWACO — After remaining dormant for several years, a resurgent club at Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School is finding success in getting students with Mexican heritage more engaged with their roots.
Cindy Guzman, a bilingual paraeducator and family advocate for the Ocean Beach School District, initially founded the Cultural Club at IHS during the 2017-18 school year. The club is centered around performing arts and getting students to actively embrace their heritage.
The club failed to immediately take off. The small group of bilingual students that joined the club during its inaugural year had some interest in the key elements of the club, such as performing traditional dances, but Guzman said they were mostly interested in being a part of a group that they could relate with.
“We gave it a try,” Guzman said. “We would meet once a week just to see if there was more interest — and there was, but they were not ready to be out in the public eye and actually want to do a performance.”
Interest in the club waned and it was eventually discontinued. It became part of the Boys & Girls Club after-school program when it was being run at IHS, but logistical issues of needing to have a dancer from Astoria visit several times a week to give lessons proved to be too difficult.
“The thought [of having a club] was still there in my mind, and it bugged me that I wasn’t doing anything about that thought,” Guzman said.
Revival
Guzman credits the resurgence of the Cultural Club to an “inspiring” webinar she heard last year, when the pandemic was still forcing school and activities to be held virtually. The presenters explained how their school came up with engaging cultural activities, such as making piñatas and other crafts, that families could do together at home.
The town at the center of the webinar was facing the same problems that she said are present in the peninsula’s bilingual community: parents who were not wanting to be a part of the school family, “because there was some stuff they could not relate to, as well as the language barrier on top of everything else. There was really nothing that the school was doing to help bridge that.”
The presentation inspired Guzman and school administrators to revive the Cultural Club and use it to help bridge the gap between the school and bilingual families.
“We have a lot of these families that know how to do something and have a hobby — carving, knitting, sewing, baking. They have all of these wonderful hidden talents, and it just surprises me that we’re not using them as a resource,” Guzman said.
A key focus of the club is on performance arts, with much of the club’s time this past fall and winter devoted to practicing traditional Mexican folkloric dances.
“[The dances] are something that, in Mexican culture, is done not as a requirement, but it’s looked very good upon,” Guzman said, adding that there are plans in the future to combine both traditional and modern dancing.
Since the Cultural Club’s revival, Guzman said that the grades and school attendance of students in the club have gone up. Parents also reported to Guzman that they were seeing a positive change in children who had been struggling with mental health issues and other issues that the pandemic may have caused or contributed to.
“I think the girls were really happy that they were busy doing something that they liked, and it was starting to show in their personal lives,” Guzman said. “I think the more clubs we can get in the school, as an elective, I think that will be a turning point for everybody … Just to try to bring that engagement back in school, I think that’s huge, especially now.”
Noche de Cultura
The club’s practices and efforts culminated last month with Noche de Cultura, “Culture Night,” at IHS that was a celebration of Mexican music, culture and heritage. The event featured homemade food from bilingual families, crafts, Asi Nomas — a live band out of Portland — and, of course, performances from students of traditional folkloric dances.
Guzman worked closely with students, parents and school staff to help put on the event, with practicing and planning beginning in November. It took the students about two weeks to learn the dance steps, turns and hand movements for each song they performed to.
More students continued to join the club as practice continued, which led to the club needing to buy more of the traditional skirts the girls wear for the dances. The club held fundraisers to help cover the costs, which included manning the concession stand at home IHS basketball games, selling tamales and taking holiday photos for families.
“It was an amazing experience, just seeing everybody doing their part, everybody having fun and everybody supporting one another,” Guzman said. “Seeing these girls come together and get the job done, they became leaders and they became confident within themselves in just pushing one another to do good.”
Guzman could tell the students had a nervous but excited energy on the day of the event. Noche de Cultura itself had a solid turnout, with many parents and community members in attendance who were able to see their children perform dances that they themselves did two or three decades ago during their childhood. Guzman plans to continue utilizing school facilities in the future, after seeing how much fun students and their families had.
“There’s always this stigma that school is never fun, but [Noche de Cultura] broke that completely down. Parents are seeing it now as ‘Whoa, there’s something fun going on at the school that we can all relate to and can all jump in to help.’ I was actually really, really happy about that,” Guzman said.
The success of the Cultural Club and Noche de Cultura has also led to other school districts reaching out to see how they could get a club or event started in their schools. “It’s everywhere right now, where parents just need that connection [with schools] again,” Guzman said.
Future plans
As Noche de Cultura was still going on, students were already coming up to Guzman to ask when their next performance would be. The next Noche de Cultura event is currently scheduled for Sept. 17, to take place during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
There were originally 18 students in the club, all girls, but a meeting following last month’s event showed that the club’s ranks had swelled to at least 36 students across both IHS and Hilltop — and now included some boys, too. Guzman hopes that more boys will continue to join, because many traditional dances involve girl-boy pairings and can make the dance styles more colorful and contrasting.
Some of the club’s new members signed up just to be part of a club rather than take part in the dancing, which Guzman said she was fine with. As the club grows, more people will be needed to help with topics such as marketing, decorations, fundraising and finances.
“We are continuing fundraising and doing other things. We have more performances coming up and we do want to bring more live music in and more presenters,” Guzman said. “We’re bouncing ideas back and forth, but we have a lot of future plans for these kids.”
The club will also be marching in the Long Beach Loyalty Day Parade on May 1, which Guzman said the students are excited about. In the future, she hopes to collaborate with the many festivals and events that the peninsula plays host to annually, such as the Northwest Garlic Festival in Ocean Park and the Washington State International Kite Festival in Long Beach.
Guzman also hopes to collaborate with other school clubs and groups for the next Noche de Cultura, such as with band and music classes. It’s a goal, she said, to have more student-led events and get more students more involved with the Cultural Club and participating in their events.
