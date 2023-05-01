OCEAN PARK — The longtime chief of the largest fire agency in Pacific County addressed a crowded room of attendees in Ocean Park late last month, detailing the challenges his department faces in trying to adapt to the growing public safety needs on the north-end of the Long Beach Peninsula in recent years.
Jacob Brundage, fire chief of Pacific County Fire District No. 1, spoke to several dozen community members at the April 19 Ocean Park Public Safety Meeting alongside Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia. See the April 26 Observer issue for coverage on Garcia’s comments at the meeting.
Brundage, chief since 2006, told the audience that the public safety needs in the north peninsula communities have changed since he first started at the fire district in 1997. He stressed that the fire district, which provides fire and emergency medical services to all of the unincorporated peninsula including Ocean Park and Seaview, is a political subdivision of Washington state and is not under the umbrella of Pacific County government.
While the fire district has a $4.1-million budget for 2023, no current debt and maintains a six-month “rainy day” fund, Brundage lamented the the erosion of the tax rate since it was last approved — presently sitting at $0.96 per $1,000 of assessed property value for fire services, and $0.34 per $1,000 for EMS.
In all, the fire district has 25 full-time and three part-time employees, as well as about 40 volunteers. In recent years, a lid lift of the EMS levy allowed the district to increase the number of first responders per shift from five to six.
Call volume
While the volume of fire calls has stayed roughly the same since the mid-2010s, EMS calls have exploded in most of the district’s coverage areas. The district received more than 3,000 calls in 2022, an increase of about 30% over 2016. A near tripling in public-assist calls have helped fuel this recent growth.
“What we’ve seen is specifically [a rise] in public-assist [calls]. That’s for people reaching out who need palliative care, they’re invalid or something’s happened, and all of a sudden we’re seeing [a jump in calls] and there’s not services here for them,” Brundage said. “So guess who gets called to help move patients, help them to the bathroom, help them get into the car to go to their doctor’s appointment?”
“Our biggest change in that trajectory in EMS is … the non-emergent calls,” Brundage said later. “They don’t have services, they don’t have anything else to call upon, so they call us.”
This lack of additional community services comes as the peninsula’s unincorporated population has grown steadily over the same period of time. For example, Brundage estimates that the percentage of full-time residents in Surfside has grown from around 30% when the last addition was made up to about 50% now.
“If my call volume is 530 calls up there, and 50% of the remaining residences get occupied year-round, does that mean my call volume goes up by 50%? I don’t know, but we’re preparing for that to be [the case],” Brundage said.
Calls have risen the most in the Ocean Park area — from 200th Lane to Joe Johns Road — while the call rate in the district’s “Midway” coverage zone, from 200th Lane to Cranberry Road, has also been creeping up.
Other challenges
Aside from the growing call volume, Brundage touched on several other challenges that the fire district is currently facing, including recruiting and retaining staff and volunteers.
The covid-19 vaccine mandate was never really an issue for the fire district when it came to retaining staff, Brundage said, but other departments around the state that lost employees who refused to get the vaccine began offering wages that the district couldn’t compete with. He noted a “great” former firefighter-paramedic who recently left for a position with the City of Bellevue, where their salary starts at $140,000.
“I can’t compete with that,” Brundage said. “What I can say is we have a great staff now, they’re doing a great job and we are fully staffed. But we have to constantly compete with other entities who may be kind of [hiring our employees away].”
Housing has also been a challenge for fire district staffers as of late, with Brundage saying the peninsula housing market is so expensive that some district employees are having to buy homes as far away as Raymond.
The district is looking at making an addition to a home it owns in Surfside to be able house more staff, as well as developing another property as a training facility. “We’ve got to be able to develop the people we bring on and train them,” Brundage said.
The increased call volume — while the number of staff has mostly remained the same — has also strained the fire district’s other social and political duties, such as inter-facility transfers between hospitals, which Brundage calls the district’s “Achilles’ heel.” With an increase in 911 calls, he said it’s harder for the district to take those calls.
“One of the issues we have is if I take a crew and send them out of town, they’re not here and available for the public safety part of it,” Brundage said, adding that they impact employee fatigue as well. “Transfers are 6-7 hours in duration, and they’re mentally taxing.”
The district is working on hiring more paramedics to accommodate the demand for inter-facility transfers, but Brundage noted that it will cost more than what the district will bring in revenue-wise by taking on the added transfers.
“We would love to be able to perform this [service], but I don’t want to pull away from the public safety side that we continue to see a rise in,” Brundage said. “So, one of the things that we’re gonna do, and we’ve worked on with labor management, is we’re going to hire two single-role paramedics.
“Now, the firefighters union is very traditional, in that they like everyone to be a firefighter. But we have such a need here, and through effective labor management, the union said ‘We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to do something to help the community, we’ve got to do something to help our own staff,’ and so we are working on right now a [memorandum of understanding] to hire two single-role paramedics — meaning they don’t do firefighting, they’ll only do EMS.”
