PACIFIC COUNTY — Driven by surging levels of construction and other factors, Pacific County builders face significantly longer processing times for building permits. In some cases, getting all required permits can take 12 or more weeks, and it may be some time before the situation improves.
All county building permits go through the Pacific County Department of Community Development (DCD) to process, review and approve. This involves the permits being routed through different sections, depending on the type of proposed project.
Permit delays are primarily due to when they reach the sections for review because processing is dependent on schedules and workload. Some projects also take much more time to review than others, resulting in different permits moving quicker or slower depending on the project.
“Each section is reviewing the project for compliance with different regulations,” DCD Director Shawn Humphreys said. “The building section will review the project for compliance with building codes, fire codes, etc.; environmental health will review for sewage disposal, potable water, etc.; and planning will review for zoning, critical areas, etc.
“When application volumes are high, the number of phone calls, office visits and emails increase as well, and responding to all of these takes significant time away from staff’s ability to review applications,” he added.
Staff level an issue
Spring and summer are the busiest times for building in the county and are when the most permits are submitted. Currently, Humphreys’ office is staffed with 12 employees, of whom five have only been with the office for around six months.
“Most of these positions are highly technical, and the training period is lengthy with some jobs taking a year or more before an employee is completely self-sufficient,” Humphreys said. “This limits our ability to quickly staff up to handle surges in permit volumes like we are currently experiencing.
“Additionally, we had a vacancy in one of our building inspector positions for multiple months before we were able to hire a qualified candidate, which resulted in having only one building inspector covering both county offices. This situation significantly added to the backlog of applications,” he added.
Just a lot of building
The current backlog has permitting backed up between 10-12 weeks. Contractors, property owners and real estate agents are feeling the pressure. Many projects slated for summer months are at risk of being pushed back to the fall or winter when weather may complicate construction.
“I would like to apologize to them and let them know we are doing the best we can, but the process is going to require some patience,” Humphreys said. “Typically, when an application takes much longer than the anticipated review time, those projects had deficiencies in the submittal materials.”
Rob Waltemate of Rob’s Cabinets and Design currently isn’t doing any projects requiring building permits, but he notes that the processing times have a lot to do with covid and the extreme workload the county office faces. He said many contractors are giving the county the benefit of the doubt.
“Even though there has been a pandemic, everybody still needs a lot [of things] built,” he said.
