Buoy 10 expected to start slow; run sizes about half average

The Buoy 10 coho salmon season resumes Sept. 15 after a two-week pause to allow protected Chinook salmon to migrate upriver.

ILWACO — The popular Buoy 10 fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River will reopen for hatchery coho salmon fishing beginning Sept. 15, while another section of the lower river will reopen for Chinook and hatchery coho on the same day, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Sept. 14.

The river was closed to recreational salmon fishing below Bonneville Dam in early September due to concern over impacts to Lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook salmon, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife agreed that due to the migratory path and timing of these Chinook, some recreational fishing could resume with minimal additional impacts to ESA-listed fish.

